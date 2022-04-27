Judd Trump rallied by winning the final three frames of the morning session to leave his World Championship quarter-final against Stuart Bingham level at 8-8.

Bingham fought back from 5-3 down to lead 8-5 against an out-of-sorts Trump.

Ad

But the 2019 champion managed to hit back to ensure he is firmly in the match heading into the final session, which takes place from 7pm on Wednesday. The winner plays either Mark Williams or Yan Bingtao, who are also level at 8-8.

World Championship Watch as Trump flukes astonishing treble at World Championship 26 MINUTES AGO

Trump had won three of the last four frames in the first session against Bingham, but found himself on the back foot when play resumed.

Bingham won the opening frame and then knocked in a break of 89 to move level at 5-5.

Trump struggled for momentum and missed a chance to retake the lead as he hit the jaws of the pocket with a red while using the rest.

Bingham won the frame and then took advantage of another Trump miss in the 11th frame to extend his advantage.

The mid-session interval seemed to come at a good time for Trump to gather himself, but he continued to look out of sorts immediately afterwards as he fell 8-5 behind.

Trump finally managed to get on the board for the session with just his second break over 30 in the last eight frames, after Bingham missed a simple black to the corner.

Trump followed up with a battling 89 break, at the end of which he managed to

.

It looked as though Bingham would finish the season on top when Trump missed a red to the middle pocket at 39-0 ahead.

However, Bingham missed a red into the corner after making 24 and Trump won the frame to make it honours even.

The six-time champion will next face either John Higgins or Jack Lisowski.

- - -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

World Championship Hendry: It would be 'honour' to share Crucible world title record with O'Sullivan 2 HOURS AGO