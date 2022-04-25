Leading 12-11 in the best-of-25 encounter, and with the players locked in a safety exchange, Trump was presented with a tricky cut on the yellow to get amongst the final colours. He needed the yellow plus the green and brown, which were perched down the other end of the table, to leave McGill requiring snookers.

Trump duly rifled home the yellow and sent the cue ball dancing off two cushions towards the green, prompting excitement in the Eurosport commentary box.

“How about this,” began Dominic Dale.

“Ooo, it’s perfect. He can roll in the green, he’ll automatically be on the brown and that will be match ball. What a shot from Judd Trump.”

Fellow commentator Phil Yates went even higher with his praise.

“Given context and timing, one of the shots of the championship,” he said.

The next two pots seemed a foregone conclusion but Trump botched the green, potting it but leaving the cue ball short, to spark nerves in his camp.

“He had so much room to play with there, anything but short,” exclaimed Dale.

For what felt like an age, Trump eyed up the difficult brown before eventually settling on attempting the pot. He got settled, drew a sharp breath and fizzed it home to spark huge applause in the Crucible.

With the blue safe, McGill was soon allowed to return to the table requiring snookers – but his challenge quickly ended as Trump played a remarkable double off the top cushion to seal a quarter-final spot.

“What a battle that was, great to see Judd Trump with a smile back on his face,” said Yates.

“He was over the 24 frames, I believe, just marginally the better player.”

Trump will face Stuart Bingham in the last eight.

Trump seals victory over McGill with long-range double at World Championship

