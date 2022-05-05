Ronnie O'Sullivan says the World Snooker Championship should remain at The Crucible in Sheffield unless an offer too good to turn down came in to move it elsewhere.

The 46-year-old beat Judd Trump to win his seventh world title at the iconic venue on Monday night, but there has been speculation in recent months that the tournament could be moved to a more modern location.

The Rocket believes The Crucible should remain as the home for snooker's most prestigious tournament unless a remarkable offer came in.

"I really like The Crucible, I think it’s an amazing venue," O’Sullivan told talkSPORT.

"It’s sort of iconic, there’s a brilliant atmosphere. It is our best venue and I’d only move it if they could get 5,000 people which would mean double the prize money.

"Or unless China come in with an offer that you just couldn’t refuse. Otherwise, why would you move it from Sheffield? Sheffield has been great to snooker, it’s sort of like the home of snooker really.

"Until someone comes up with an offer you can’t refuse then I’d just keep it where it is."

Trump was one who called for the World Championship to be moved to a bigger venue last year, but he appears to have changed his mind after the 18-13 defeat to O'Sullivan.

"I was wrong when I said I wanted to move from here," Trump said.

"I think it should definitely stay at the Crucible."

Former World Snooker Tour president Barry Hearn says the World Championship will not be moved while he continues to have an influence over how the sport is managed.

"In my lifetime, however long that may be, there will be no changes," he told the BBC.

"And after me, son Edward will be here with a little note in his dad’s will that says: “Crucible, we’re staying!"

