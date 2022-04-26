Ronnie O’Sullivan’s charge at the World Championship was briefly held up by an unlikely intruder on Tuesday evening.

The Rocket returned for the second session of his quarter-final with Stephen Maguire boasting a 6-2 lead, but the match was almost immediately disrupted when a fly landed on the green baize.

“He’s trying to catch something on the table,” said Joe Johnson on Eurosport commentary as O’Sullivan grabbed at thin air.

“You don’t want something flying about while you’re down there taking a shot.”

O’Sullivan asked the referee to intervene before deciding to take matters into his own hands again, bringing his palm crashing down on the table.

“That’s what’s called a killer instinct,” concluded Johnson.

'Oh, goodness me!' - Pigeon causes uproar at Crucible and delays Selby match

The pigeon then escaped the referee to the delight of the crowd, then found a new home in the commentary box.

"Oh, goodness me! Hang on!" exclaimed Philip Studd, on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"We have got an unexpected visitor in the house! Has he bought a ticket? That is the question! Well, that is a first for the Crucible! Just paying a flying visit. Well, we talk about a bird's eye view!"

- - -

