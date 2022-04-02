The WPBSA has confirmed Liang Wenbo has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour following his conviction for assaulting a woman.

He pleaded guilty to domestic-related assault by beating on February 9 at Sheffield Magistrates' Court, but it was only on Friday that details emerged.

WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson said the organisation would look into the incident, and has acted swiftly to suspend the world No. 33.

“The decision to suspend a player with immediate effect is not one taken lightly,” Ferguson said . “However, due to the violent and criminal nature of this offence, I have reached the decision that this is the only appropriate action to be taken pending the outcome of the formal disciplinary process.”

The WPBSA statement said Liang had the right to appeal, and that his suspension would “remain in place until the conclusion of the hearing or hearings and the determination of this matter.”

Liang had been due to enter World Championship qualifying at the third-round stage, but will now be removed from the draw.

