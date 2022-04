Snooker

'Like Federer, Djokovic and Nadal' - Ronnie O'Sullivan likens John Higgins, Mark Williams and himself to tennis greats

Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins and Mark Williams are flying the flag in the semi-finals and the veterans have been compared the dominant greats of the tennis. Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:02:55, 2 hours ago