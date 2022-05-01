Snooker

‘Looking for trouble’ - Ronnie O’Sullivan on referee Olivier Marteel after exchange at World Championship

Ronnie O’Sullivan was involved in an extraordinary exchange with referee Olivier Marteel during his World Championship final with Judd Trump at the Crucible. Marteel took offence at something O’Sullivan did, although he would not say what. Stream the World Championship and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:28, 41 minutes ago