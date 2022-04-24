Mark Selby has said enjoying snooker again is the big positive he will take into the summer following his exit from the World Championship.
Selby’s defence of the Crucible title came to a halt at the hands of Yan Bingtao in an amazing second-round encounter.
The four-time Crucible winner emerged from the contest with credit, as he performed well and was just edged out in the tight frames - which he is famed for winning.
It was an achievement in itself for Selby to be in Sheffield, as he missed a portion of the season on account of a battle with his mental health - and arrived at the World Championship with no form to his name.
He will now head off for a break with his family, but has been working with doctors to make life better and feels there are plenty of positives.
“A few months ago I was not really enjoying the game and mentally I wasn’t in a great place,” Selby said. “To come here with a little bit of positivity and enjoying the game again, for me that’s the biggest bonus I can take away from this.
“I feel like I’m definitely on the right path and I can see improvements which is great. I am still working with doctors and the aim is to have more good days than bad.
“I came here having not played a match for six or seven weeks so I didn’t know how I was going to play. Overall I have surprised myself with how I played.”
While there were lots of talking points in the match, a pigeon gatecrashing the contest was one of the highlights and Selby said he was happy to escape in one piece.
“It nearly took my head off,” Selby said. “I didn’t know what was happening.
“I heard all the commotion when I was backstage and then I got to the top of the steps and it flew by me at 100mph!”
