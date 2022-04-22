Even during the World Snooker Championship, when the pressure is at its absolute highest, there is always time for funny moments with a show of sportsmanship.

And we had one such moment during Friday’s second round clash between Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Allen at the Crucible.

During the third frame, Allen tried to come down to gently nestle into the pack of reds but got it all wrong. He ended up kissing the blue gently with the white then hitting the pink and, somewhat fortunately, going into the left corner pocket.

“Good luck replacing these!” said Philip Studd on commentary as Mark Allen and the crowd began laughing at the realisation that poor referee Olivier Marteel faced up to the reality of a rather brutal set-up.

“We could be here some time,” added Studd while co-commentator Dominic Dale joked “please have them replaced.”

“Poor old Olivier Marteel,” he continued.

Then Allen got out of his chair after sharing a laugh with O’Sullivan and went over to Marteel, seemingly to confirm they would be happy with a re-rack.

“I think he’s changed his mind Allen, I think he’s had mercy on Olivier Marteel,” continued Studd.

“Could have been here for 15 minutes trying to sort that one out,” opined Studd.

The decision was roundly applauded by the Crucible faithful.

O'Sullivan hits masterful century to move two frames clear of Allen

“Most extraordinary thing here, Phil,” exclaimed Dale. “They’ve decided to have a re-rack, most extraordinary.”

O’Sullivan went to take the re-racked frame with a superb break of 131 and then followed up with a 69 to move 3-1 ahead at the interval of the first session.

