A fan managed to win the "most inappropriate shout of the week" award on Friday evening at the Crucible after yelling at a baffled Mark Allen.

The Northern Irishman was taking on Ronnie O'Sullivan in their second-round match at the World Championship with the world No. 1 holding a 6-3 lead over him at the start of the 10th frame when the moment occurred.

Allen drained a red to open his account in the frame with the fan immediately shouting, "Come on, Mark!" by way of emphatic congratulations to the player he was presumably supporting.

The only trouble was it actually came across as a sarcastic heckle after a disastrous outcome for Allen saw him snookered from every single red on the table.

It was swiftly backed up by an enthusiastic but equally misplaced "Shot!" shout from another fan.

Allen responded with a smile and a sarcastic thumbs-up gesture to the fan who initially called out to him as he pondered how on earth he was going to try to escape from the nightmare position.

"Well, that is a candidate for the most inappropriate shout of the first week," said Phil Yates, on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"'Come on, Mark!' he says, as he places himself in massive strife. Just what you need! 'Come on, Mark!' and he is snookered on all six colours!"

Former world champion Joe Johnson added: "Yeah, he did not have enough screw on the cue ball to bring it back towards the black. That is what he intended."

Note to avid fans at the Crucible: don't yell out at all when it is not appropriate. But if you really have to, at least wait until you can see if the shot has actually turned out well before yelling your congratulations.

This year's World Championship comes on the fifth occasion in O’Sullivan’s illustrious career that he has occupied the world No. 1 ranking, and the first time since 2019, as he seeks a record-equalling seventh world title at the Crucible.

