Neil Robertson 147: Brilliant reaction from Anthony McGill and Judd Trump after World Championship maximum

Ever wondered what happens in a two-table setup when a 147 is being hunted down? Anthony McGill found himself in the usual situation of playing some simple shots to enormous cheers – due to the action involving Neil Robertson behind the partition wall at the Crucible. Robertson would go on to complete a maximum break, with McGill realising just in time to pause before the roof was taken off.

