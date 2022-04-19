Neil Robertson overcame debutant Ashley Hugill 10-5 in the first round of the World Championship, living up to his tag as the tournament favourite.

Robertson recovered from 3-1 down and won the next eight frames to secure safe progression into the next round.

Ad

Momentum was with the Australian after taking a 6-3 overnight lead from Monday heading into Tuesday’s session, when he took the opening three frames that moved him to within one of heading through to round two.

World Championship 'Finishes in style!' - Robertson seals Hugill victory with a century 35 MINUTES AGO

Robertson was registering some huge breaks in that fruitful eight-frame run, including breaks of 107, 119 and 132 in the seventh, eighth and ninth frames respectively.

Hugill was able to edge out a nervy 13th frame to halt Robertson’s inevitable charge to victory, and got a break of 82 in the next to reduce the deficit to 9-5.

However, Robertson showed his class by finishing with a score of 110 to secure his 58th ton of the season – more than anyone else.

"In any match I can reel off seven frames in a row no matter the opposition," said Robertson.

"All areas of my game were pretty good. I struggled a little bit with the table. In previous years I'd have let that annoy me, but I had to adapt. Whatever happens this year I'm just going to adapt and do my best.

Of debutant Hugill, he added: "I'm glad that he got a lot of positive things to take out of his experience."

Up next for Robertson is a match against either Jack Lisowski or Matthew Stevens in the next round, with the duo going head-to-head on Tuesday evening.

---

Stream the World Championship and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

World Championship Exclusive behind the scenes Crucible tour with Radzi Chinyanganya AN HOUR AGO