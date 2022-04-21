Kyren Wilson completed an epic 10-8 victory over fellow former finalist Ding Junhui in the World Championship first round on Wednesday – then revealed he has destiny on his side in his bid to rule the world.

Wilson hit breaks of 126, 101, 99, 95, 85, 65 and 62 with Ding contributing 122, 117, 110, 96, 82, 64, 55, 54, 54 and 51 in a terrific and taut encounter that could have gone either way before Wilson scrambled over the line in the final two frames

Ad

Having recovered from 3-0 in the first session to oust the 2016 finalist, 30-year-old Wilson is in a bullish mood about his title prospects ahead of his last-16 meeting with 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham on Sunday and Monday.

World Championship 'He can get angry' - O'Sullivan on 'emotional' Ding after table head slam 9 HOURS AGO

'He is not a silly guy' - O'Sullivan shares insight on 'emotional' Ding

“This must be up there with one of my best victories,” Wilson told reporters. “I was involved in a similar game last year against Gary Wilson where I found myself down in the first session and I managed to win that 10-8.

"Sometimes those games are good stepping stones for what you would like to be a long tournament.

“It was awesome, I loved every minute of it. When you’re both scoring well and feeding off each other, it’s going to produce good snooker. I felt like it was fast, attacking, flowing – a great match.

“It’s going to be another tough game against Stuart. He knows what it takes to win this event, he got to the semi-finals last year, the same as myself.

Every year I’m knocking on the door. I always come here believing that this is my year. It’s not a matter of if but a matter of when for me. I’ll just keep trying.

Wilson appears to have the pedigree for the Crucible despite failing to lift a ranking tournament so far this season. His best performance was a 4-2 to Robert Milkins in the final of the Gibraltar Open.

'Lovely stuff' - Wilson hits record-breaking century against Ding

The world no. 5 has reached the last eight every year since 2016 and reached the final two years ago before losing to 18-8 to Ronnie O'Sullivan.

“Some players wouldn’t have wanted to draw Ding in the first round," he said. "You can’t view it that way. I knew I’d have to play well and if I won it would set me up for the rest this tournament.

"That’s the way I viewed it and I’ve come out on top.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

World Championship 'He is not a silly guy' - O'Sullivan shares insight on 'emotional' Ding 10 HOURS AGO