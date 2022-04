Snooker

'One of the best matches we have ever seen' - Judd Trump triumphs in instant Crucible classic v Mark Williams, 17-16

After holding a seven-frame advantage at one stage, Judd Trump dug in to beat Mark Williams in a deciding frame to reach the World Championship final. Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:01:26, an hour ago