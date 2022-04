Snooker

‘Ooo, it’s perfect!’ – Judd Trump sinks shot of the tournament contender in pivotal last frame

We’ve become accustomed to a catalogue of Judd Trump specials over the past few seasons, but this campaign has seen the 2019 world champion struggle to hit his best form. But the former world No. 1 pulled out a brilliant couple of shots in the 24th frame of his match with Anthony McGill as he scraped into the quarter-finals with a 13-11 win at the Crucible.

00:04:36, 37 minutes ago