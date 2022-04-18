Ronnie O'Sullivan has been referred to the WPBSA disciplinary committee after he appeared to be caught on camera making a lewd gesture during his World Championship first-round match against Dave Gilbert at the Crucible.

O'Sullivan missed a black off its spot during the 13th frame and replays appeared to show the six-time world champion making a lewd gesture as he made his way back to his seat.

Ad

The incident was picked up and shared on social media, most notably on Matthew Selt’s Instagram stories.

World Championship Watch - O'Sullivan referred to disciplinary committee after ‘lewd gesture’ at Crucible AN HOUR AGO

World Snooker Tour confirmed that the incident had been referred to its disciplinary committee.

“We are aware of the incident and it has been referred to the WPBSA disciplinary committee,” WST head of media Ivan Hirschowitz confirmed to Eurosport.

The Rocket went on to win 10-5 at the Crucible and heads into the last 16.

O'Sullivan will face Mark Allen or Scott Donaldson in the next round, and referred to himself and his longevity in gladiatorial terms after the match against Gilbert.

'I think I can play on for a lot longer," he said.

"I'll keep hanging around and be a pain to play against. It's like Gladiator. It's like Russell Crowe. He's got a hole in his arm, he knows he's going to die but you just have to find a way."

- - -

Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

World Championship World Championship LIVE: Allen up first, with Williams and Robertson to come 3 HOURS AGO