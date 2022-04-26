Ronnie O’Sullivan built a commanding lead in his World Championship quarter-final against Stephen Maguire after a scrappy first session.

Both players missed opportunities throughout at the Crucible and there were only four breaks over 50.

O’Sullivan made three of those – 54, 70 and 123 – and leads 6-2 as he aims to move a step closer to a record-equalling seventh world title.

Even though he dug deep to win the last frame, Maguire may wonder how he is so far behind in the match after looking in good positions on several occasions.

The Scot opened with a fine long red with his first shot of the match but saw his break end at 41.

O’Sullivan appeared to be having trouble with his cue tip and left the arena during the second frame to get it fixed.

Maguire spurned a good chance to move 2-0 ahead when he missed a simple red to the corner and O’Sullivan took advantage to level.

Both players passed up opportunities in a disjointed third frame which O’Sullivan won 78-45.

Maguire then failed to pot a red with the rest at 55-0 ahead in the next frame and watched on as O’Sullivan pinched it with a break of 70.

O’Sullivan continued to edge the contest after the mid-session interval despite not looking in his best form.

He won the fifth and sixth frames before knocking in a fine break of 123 to take firm control at 6-1.

O'Sullivan looked well set to win the final frame of the session at 46-0 ahead, only to run out of position and allow Maguire back to the table. Maguire doubled in a red after moving ahead but also potted the white.

However, O'Sullivan missed the yellow off its spot into the middle pocket and Maguire cleared up well to grab a potentially crucial frame.

Mark Williams leads Yan Bingtao 6-2 in the other quarter-final.

Three-time champion Williams continued to look in fantastic touch as he knocked in four half-century breaks (60, 61, 72, 77) and one century (106).

Yan levelled at 2-2 with back-to-back breaks of 102 and 85, but Williams dominated the second session to pull clear.

- - -

