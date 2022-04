Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan takes 16-10 lead over John Higgins in World Championship semi-final, complains of wet chair

Ronnie O'Sullivan moved to within one frame of victory over John Higgins, but told referee Marcel Eckardt that he felt his chair was wet. Watch the World Championship final and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:01:05, 26 minutes ago