Jimmy White and Alan McManus have hailed Ronnie O'Sullivan's commanding performance so far in the World Championship final against Judd Trump.

O’Sullivan is just six frames away from a record-equalling seventh title at the Crucible in Sheffield after blowing Trump away to lead the final 12-5 ahead of the resumption of play on Monday.

The pair return on Monday afternoon (13:00 BST) for eight more frames, with Trump needing at least three to ensure the tournament showdown heads to the final session (19:00 BST).

Even if Trump manages to significantly improve his level when the duo come back to the table, White and McManus regard O'Sullivan as "unstoppable" given the way that he is currently playing at the Crucible.

"It just looks like a masterclass," White said in the Eurosport studio.

"He is just flowing around the table; he is at such ease. His cue-ball control is there.

"He looks a bit tired to me, Ron, as well, which is understandable.

"Trump is below-par, we have to say that. He hasn't put Ronnie under any sort of pressure. But Ronnie is just getting stronger and stronger and stronger.

"He keeps clocking that scoreboard and these frames keep going up there - and he looks unstoppable."

Alan McManus added: "His cue ball was outstanding. It was a sparkling session.

"There was a mini-blemish, and that is the tiniest of blemishes, and that was the long red that let Judd in. But he was imperious. It was brilliant."

It is the fifth occasion in O’Sullivan’s illustrious career that he has occupied the world No. 1 ranking, and the first time since 2019, as he continues his seemingly-inevitable pursuit of a record-equalling seventh world title.

The Rocket could draw level with fellow snooker legend Stephen Hendry's tally of Crucible triumphs if he is able to close out victory over Trump, who has not won the World Championship since his solitary crown back in 2019.

