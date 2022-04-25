Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan backed to win World Championship – but could old rival playing ‘lights-out snooker’ stop him?

With a combined age of 139 and 13 world titles between them, you might think Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Williams and John Higgins would be thinking about slowing done. Not so. Instead, the fabled Class of ’92 stars are firmly in the hunt for snooker’s biggest prize – again – and look the three form players heading into the quarter-finals. So could any of them secure the trophy at the Crucible?

00:01:40, 2 hours ago