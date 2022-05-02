Ronnie O’Sullivan has the natural talent to rival Roger Federer and Lionel Messi, according to Eurosport snooker expert Alan McManus.

O’Sullivan is widely considered the greatest player in history and would draw level with Stephen Hendry on seven world titles should he see off Judd Trump at the Crucible on Monday night. The Rocket took a 14-11 lead into the final session.

“He’s on a completely different level to anyone who’s ever lifted a piece of wood. It’s as simple as that,” said McManus ahead of the final instalment of the 2022 World Championship.

“He’s got a talent that is beyond my comprehension. It really is. I’ve witnessed it up close, at a distance. He’s got something you can’t actually describe.

“It’s the way that he does it, it’s the way that Federer hits a forehand, it’s the way Messi beats three players.

“He doesn’t know how he does it and Ronnie’s been able to do that pretty much his whole life.

“He doesn’t probably fully understand the gift that he’s got. Maybe it’s good that he doesn’t. He just does it.”

'He can win 10' - White says 'greatest ever' O'Sullivan can break world titles record

"It just looks like a masterclass," White said in the Eurosport studio. He later added that he believed O'Sullivan was capable of winning 10 world titles.

"He is just flowing around the table; he is at such ease. His cue-ball control is there."

