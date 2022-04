Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan plays ‘sloppy’ shot, allegedly makes lewd gesture at World Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan is through to the second round of the World Championship at the Crucible but now faces disciplinary action after he appeared to be caught on camera making a lewd gesture during his match with Dave Gilbert. Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:00:30, an hour ago