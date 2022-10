Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals his journey to snooker greatness in new two-hour show on Eurosport and discovery+

Ronnie O’Sullivan tells the story of his illustrious career, spearheaded by his historic seventh world title, exclusively to Warner Bros. Discovery. The new two-hour show includes unseen footage from key mentors in O’Sullivan’s life professionally and away from the baize. Warner Bros. Discovery is the Home of Snooker in over 50 countries in Europe.

00:00:45, 2 hours ago