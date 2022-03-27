The top 16 for the World Championship has been confirmed, with Yan Bingtao’s gamble of not playing at the Gibraltar Open paying off as he will not have to qualify, while Ronnie O’Sullivan is set to return to the World No. 1 spot.

The Gibraltar Open was the final event which could impact on who made it through to the Crucible, and who was forced to go through qualifying.

Ad

There were a couple of players on the wire, Yan being the most notable. Ricky Walden had a shot at overhauling the former Masters champion, but his defeat to Kyren Wilson at the semi-final stage ended his hopes.

World Championship Is Hendry set to quit comeback after opting out of World Championship? 22/03/2022 AT 07:27

The top 16 for the Crucible is now locked in, with defending champion and current world No. 1 Mark Selby seeded one for Sheffield.

O’Sullivan will be in the other half of the draw to Selby, as he will go into the World Championship as the No. 2 seed.

The Rocket will also arrive in Sheffield as the world No. 1 as he will overtake Selby at the end of next week’s Tour Championship irrespective of the results in Llandudno.

It will be the fifth occasion in O’Sullivan’s career that he will be world No. 1, and first time since 2019.

Robert Milkins claimed a stunning victory in Gibraltar and he was the big mover on the rankings list, as he climbed from 43 to 28.

World Championship qualifiers (places subject to change following Tour Championship)

Mark Selby

Ronnie O’Sullivan

Judd Trump

Neil Robertson

Kyren Wilson

John Higgins

Zhao Xintong

Mark Williams

Barry Hawkins

Shaun Murphy

Anthony McGill

Stuart Bingham

Jack Lisowski

Luca Brecel

Mark Allen

Yan Bingtao

---

Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

World Championship Rocket Ronnie's 30 years at Crucible – O'Sullivan set to pass another Hendry record 18/03/2022 AT 10:46