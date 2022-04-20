Snooker

'Snooker is too boring' - Hossein Vafaei 'still friends' with Ronnie O'Sullivan despite comments

Hossein Vafaei: "It's funny, snooker is too boring, it helps to make it more interesting for people! I've been talking to Ronnie and he also said it's not our responsibility to make the game bigger. I wonder why this sport is not getting big, why are we not getting paid like tennis players and other top sports people. I hope snooker changes and becomes bigger and the prize money improves as well."

00:01:26, 22 minutes ago