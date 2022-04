Snooker

Stephen Maguire mouths expletives after leaving gap for Shaun Murphy to pot at World Championships

Stephen Maguire mouths expletives after leaving gap for Shaun Murphy to pot at World Snooker Championships. Eurosport commentator Phil Studd said: “Upward glances from Maguire and a few words uttered of the industrial variety.” His co-commentator Dominic Dale added: “Apologies for those who are very adept at lip-reading.”

