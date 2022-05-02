Ronnie O’Sullivan secured a record-equalling Crucible crown as he stamped out Judd Trump’s resistance to win the World Championship for a seventh time.

O’Sullivan, 46, becomes the oldest champion in the tournament’s history as he joined Stephen Hendry at the top of the all-time charts in snooker’s greatest theatre.

After securing an 18-13 victory, an emotional O’Sullivan shared an amazing moment with Trump as the pair embraced for over a minute before he openly wept surrounded by his children.

The day was billed as O’Sullivan’s coronation after he sailed into a 12-5 lead on Sunday, but a nightmare third session saw Trump close the gap to 14-11 and begin dreaming of writing his own Crucible legend.

Whichever O’Sullivan had turned up on Monday afternoon was not on show in the fourth session as snooker’s two heavyweights belatedly shined at the same time – Trump rediscovering his magic from distance, O’Sullivan showing off unrivalled cue ball control.

Trump will have known that a 12-5 comeback was perfectly achievable, namely because Mark Williams pulled it off against him in the semi-finals. Trump had watched in horror as 12-5 became 15-16, with only two ballsy cross-doubles in the deciding frame seeing him emerge victorious.

That match appeared to have lasting effects for Trump, who looked jaded and weary as O’Sullivan purred on Sunday – even if the Rocket was dragged into a row with referee Olivier Marteel, who he accused of “looking for trouble”.

Those with tickets to the fourth session were likely wondering if they would get any snooker, with Trump needing to win three frames on Monday afternoon simply to force a finale. He did more than that as he took the session 6-2 to slice the gap to three – aided by the most ridiculous of flukes in the final frame.

But overturning a seven-frame deficit against arguably the greatest frontrunner the game has seen was always going to be a steep task and O’Sullivan put his earlier wobbles quickly aside to win the 26th frame in one visit with a break of 82.

Trump thundered home three delicious reds to start the 29th frame – the third finally settling him amongst the balls. But as it had at so many moments on Sunday, he let himself down with much easier shots from close-range as he botched a black into the bottom corner. O’Sullivan swopped in with an 88 contribution. He was two away.

Trump belatedly got on the board in the session with a knock of 64, setting up a tantalising final frame before the interval. The 2019 champion was first on the scoreboard with a magnificent cross-double into the middle pocket, but his follow-up on the brown found the jaws as Trump continued to be allergic to potting anything that was not red. O’Sullivan broke down on 16 attempting a double of his own, but was soon allowed back to the table and another half-century, this time a 75, saw him move within a frame of the trophy.

Trump returned from the interval in the knowledge he would have to win six frames without reply. He produced another majestic long red before a series of smart pots bailed him out after he ran out of position. He eventually broke down on 38 but a free ball allowed him back him to deliver the 109th century of the tournament – a new record – to tick off task one out of six.

But his challenge would end there as O’Sullivan delivered a trademark knock of 85 in the 31st frame to seal a five-frame victory, a seventh trophy and a £500,000 winner’s cheque. The scenes with Trump in the aftermath will live long in the memory – as will his emotional interview in the Eurosport studio.

