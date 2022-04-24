It wasn’t pretty at times, but Judd Trump thrilled the crowd at the Crucible with a stunning sequence of pots in the 13th frame of his World Championship clash with Anthony McGill.

But he showed that the stardust is still there as he produced some naughty snooker to take the 13th frame.

A double on a red to the bottom left was a cracker, but that was the appetiser. A stunning pink and glorious yellow with his opposite hand were the starters.

Three pots of such brilliance would have had many full to the brim, but Trump was hungry for more and the main course proved to be a green down the left rail into the bottom left, and it all had Neal Foulds in the Eurosport commentary box in raptures.

“That is brilliant,” Foulds said of the pink.

Of the yellow, he added: “What about that for a shot with his opposite hand?”

And of the green, Foulds said: “Look at this pot. What about all this? This is great.”

Trump and McGill return on Monday evening to play to a finish, with a quarter-final place up for grabs.

