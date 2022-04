Snooker

'That’s not the truth' - Jimmy White does not believe Ronnie O'Sullivan saying he is not interested in world title win

Ronnie O'Sullivan told Eurosport following the first session of his World Championship semi-final with John Higgins that he does not care about the outcome, but Jimmy White does not believe that to be true.

00:00:57, an hour ago