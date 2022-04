Snooker

‘There it is!’ – Watch the moment Ronnie O’Sullivan sealed place in world final against Judd Trump

Ronnie O’Sullivan wrapped up a 17-11 victory over John Higgins to set up a World Championship final cracker with Judd Trump. Watch the closing moments here. Watch the World Championship final and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:02:18, an hour ago