Snooker

‘Wait for it…’ – Incredible Judd Trump fluke stuns Ronnie O’Sullivan and tees up World Championship classic

Wow. Wow. Wow. If Judd Trump ends up clasping the famous World Championship trophy for a second time, he will cast his mind back to the final frame of third session. Trump is now just 13-10 adrift ahead of the deciding session at the Crucible on Monday.

00:00:30, 24 minutes ago