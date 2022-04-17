Snooker

What a difference a day makes: Mark Williams a threat to win World Championship title after recent incredible scoring?

Mark Williams produced a statement performance this weekend, and Jimmy White and Allan McManus feel they could have a major say at the World Championship. Williams won seven of the nine frames played to lead Michael White after the opening session. Williams is well placed to reach the second round, and White feels his potting ability makes him dangerous.

00:01:57, an hour ago