The 2022 edition of the World Championship is set to get underway in April.
It will be the 46th consecutive year the World Championship is held in Sheffield, United Kingdom, and it will be the 16th and final ranking event of the 2021–22 snooker season.
Ad
Mark Selby is the defending champion, having won the 2021 final 18–15 against Shaun Murphy. However, Judd Trump is the bookies' favourite to win the competition with Neil Robertson in second and Ronnie O'Sullivan in third.
World Championship
Why unique pressures of snooker's longer formats make it ultimate challenge
WHEN IS THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP?
The event begins on April 16 with the final taking place on May 2, 2022.
WHERE IS THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BEING HELD?
The tournament takes place at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.
It will be the 46th consecutive year the World Snooker Championship is held at The Crucible.
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW
The draw is yet to be made but the details will be available here.
HOW CAN I WATCH THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP THIS YEAR?
You can watch the World Championship on Eurosport and discovery+ in the UK and across Europe.
Reports and reaction from the best of the action will be available on the Eurosport website and app.
- Why unique pressures of snooker's longer formats make it ultimate challenge
- The joy that O'Sullivan still provides is needed now more than ever
'It means everything to me' - Selby on fourth world title at Crucible
FORMAT
There are 128 players vying to qualify which will be held at the English Institute of Sport the week before the tournament is due to start.
That group will be whittled down to just 16 across a week, where they joined the 16 top players in the snooker rankings in the draw for the first round.
Matches in the first round of the main draw are played as the best of 19 frames.
Second-round matches and quarter-finals played as the best of 25 frames, and the semi-finals are the best of 33 frames.
The final will be played over two days as a best of 35 frames match.
PRIZE MONEY
Winner: £500,000
Runner-up: £200,000
Semi-finals: £100,000
Quarter-finals: £50,000
Last 16: £30,000
Last 32: £20,000
Highest televised break: £15,000
Maximum break: £40,000
'Surprising he hasn't won World Championship more than once' - O'Sullivan on Robertson
PAST FIVE WINNERS
The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece.
Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:
1977: John Spencer
1978: Ray Reardon
1979: Terry Griffiths
1980: Cliff Thorburn
1981: Steve Davis
1982: Alex Higgins
1983: Steve Davis
1984: Steve Davis
1985: Dennis Taylor
1986: Joe Johnson
1987: Steve Davis
1988: Steve Davis
1989: Steve Davis
1990: Stephen Hendry
1991: John Parrott
1992: Stephen Hendry
1993: Stephen Hendry
1994: Stephen Hendry
1995: Stephen Hendry
1996: Stephen Hendry
1997: Ken Doherty
1998: John Higgins
1999: Stephen Hendry
2000: Mark Williams
2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2002: Peter Ebdon
2003: Mark Williams
2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2005: Shaun Murphy
2006: Graeme Dott
2007: John Higgins
2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2009: John Higgins
2010: Neil Robertson
2011: John Higgins
2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2014: Mark Selby
2015: Stuart Bingham
2016: Mark Selby
2017: Mark Selby
2018: Mark Williams
2019: Judd Trump
2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2021: Mark Selby
- - -
Stream the 2022 World Championship live and on-demand on discovery+
Gibraltar Open
Huge shock as O'Sullivan crashes out in first round in Gibraltar
Gibraltar Open
Gibraltar Open LIVE - Trump in action, Bingham through
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad