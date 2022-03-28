The 2022 edition of the World Championship is set to get underway in April.

It will be the 46th consecutive year the World Championship is held in Sheffield, United Kingdom, and it will be the 16th and final ranking event of the 2021–22 snooker season.

Mark Selby is the defending champion, having won the 2021 final 18–15 against Shaun Murphy. However, Judd Trump is the bookies' favourite to win the competition with Neil Robertson in second and Ronnie O'Sullivan in third.

WHEN IS THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP?

The event begins on April 16 with the final taking place on May 2, 2022.

WHERE IS THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BEING HELD?

The tournament takes place at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

It will be the 46th consecutive year the World Snooker Championship is held at The Crucible.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW

The draw is yet to be made but the details will be available here.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP THIS YEAR?

You can watch the World Championship on Eurosport and discovery+ in the UK and across Europe.

Reports and reaction from the best of the action will be available on the Eurosport website and app.

FORMAT

There are 128 players vying to qualify which will be held at the English Institute of Sport the week before the tournament is due to start.

That group will be whittled down to just 16 across a week, where they joined the 16 top players in the snooker rankings in the draw for the first round.

Matches in the first round of the main draw are played as the best of 19 frames.

Second-round matches and quarter-finals played as the best of 25 frames, and the semi-finals are the best of 33 frames.

The final will be played over two days as a best of 35 frames match.

PRIZE MONEY

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finals: £100,000

Quarter-finals: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Highest televised break: £15,000

Maximum break: £40,000

PAST FIVE WINNERS

The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece.

Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:

1977: John Spencer

1978: Ray Reardon

1979: Terry Griffiths

1980: Cliff Thorburn

1981: Steve Davis

1982: Alex Higgins

1983: Steve Davis

1984: Steve Davis

1985: Dennis Taylor

1986: Joe Johnson

1987: Steve Davis

1988: Steve Davis

1989: Steve Davis

1990: Stephen Hendry

1991: John Parrott

1992: Stephen Hendry

1993: Stephen Hendry

1994: Stephen Hendry

1995: Stephen Hendry

1996: Stephen Hendry

1997: Ken Doherty

1998: John Higgins

1999: Stephen Hendry

2000: Mark Williams

2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2002: Peter Ebdon

2003: Mark Williams

2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2005: Shaun Murphy

2006: Graeme Dott

2007: John Higgins

2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2009: John Higgins

2010: Neil Robertson

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2014: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

2016: Mark Selby

2017: Mark Selby

2018: Mark Williams

2019: Judd Trump

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2021: Mark Selby

