World Championship 2022 – Inside the Crucible with Radzi:: How close are the fans to the players?

Join Radzi Chinyanganya as we take you into the heart of snooker's most famous home: the Crucible. It's only when you see it up close that you realise how small and intimate a venue it is - with the people in the front row able to reach out and touch the players (although we wouldn't recommend it!).

