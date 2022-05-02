Judd Trump has roared back against Ronnie O'Sullivan in the World Championship final and now trails 14-11 heading into a mouth-watering final session.

After more early tension between O'Sullivan and the referee Olivier Marteel, Trump got his first century of the final in the penultimate session. He capitalised on a mistake from an O'Sullivan safety shot to open with 107.

Ad

A rare error from O'Sullivan where he failed to pot a straightforward mid-range red into the left corner allowed Trump into the 19th frame of the session and he made the six-time world champion pay. Trump efficiently cleared the table to produce a break of 59.

World Championship 'Crazy!' - 'Naughty' Trump shot against O'Sullivan has Crucible fans roaring 2 HOURS AGO

There was so much pressure on Trump with the lead O'Sullivan had, but he carried his fine form into the 20th frame and made it three frames in a row to make it 12-8 with a break of 46.

Trump looked to the heavens after missing a plant to the right middle high on the knuckle to hand O'Sullivan a chance to counter in the 21st frame. O'Sullivan ensured he would go five clear with a 64.

'Can I check please??' - Watch as referee has to squat under O'Sullivan's cue to check ball

The Bristolian responded by winning the next frame in scrappy fashion to remain within touching distance of O'Sullivan.

And he ramped up the pressure further when he tidied up the reds, survived a heart-stopping moment as the blue wipes its feet before dropping into the left middle, then cleared the yellow and pink to put Trump 5-1 up in the session.

But O'Sullivan was able to restore a four-frame cushion when Trump missed a mid-range red and produced a break of 55. Trump surveyed the table and with three snookers required, decided to fold it.

A remarkable fluke from Trump on the pink to go 22-0 up in the 25th frame presented him with a glorious chance to reduce the gap to three and he made the most of it, and he sealed it with a century to set up an exciting conclusion at the Crucible.

- - -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

World Championship 'Can I check please??' - O'Sullivan refuses to move as referee has to duck under his cue 3 HOURS AGO