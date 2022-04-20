Snooker
John Higgins - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
10:00-12:51
'He's turned into a winning machine' - Robertson 'rightly favourite' says White
Neil Robertson has "turned into a winning machine" and is now rightly the favourite to triumph at the World Championship, according to Eurosport's Jimmy White.
World Championship
'Another beauty!' - Lisowski nails long pot from baulk end
The 'Thunder from Down Under' is living up to his tag as the tournament favourite in the process of reaching the second round with a win against Ashley Hugill.
Robertson roared back from 3-1 down in emphatic fashion as he reeled off the next eight frames to secure his place in the next round much more comfortably than it looked likely to be early on.
He registered a string of stunning breaks in that eight-frame run, including 107, 119 and 132 in the seventh, eighth and ninth frames respectively. The Australian had assumed a 6-3 overnight lead from Monday heading into Tuesday’s session.
Robertson showed his class by concluding the match with a knock of 110 to secure his 58th ton of the season – more than anyone else - and White believes he has taken his game to a new level this year.
"On form, rightly so he is the favourite," White said in the Eurosport studio in Sheffield after the match.
"He has turned himself into a winning machine.
Schedule and dates
First round (best of 19 frames)
Saturday, 16 April
10:00
- Mark Selby (1) 6-3 Jamie Jones
- Zhao Xintong (7) 7-2 Jamie Clarke
14:30
- Barry Hawkins (9) 3-6 Jackson Page
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 6-3 David Gilbert
19:00
- Shaun Murphy (10) 3-6 Stephen Maguire
- Mark Selby (1) 10-7 Jamie Jones
Sunday, 17 April
10:00
- Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield
- Zhao Xintong (7) 10-2 Jamie Clarke
14:30
- Mark Williams (8) 7-2 Michael White
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 10-5 David Gilbert
19:00
- Barry Hawkins (9) 7-10 Jackson Page
- Shaun Murphy (10) 8-10 Stephen Maguire
Monday, 18 April
10:00
- Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson
- Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield
14:30
- Neil Robertson (3) 6-3 Ashley Hugill
- Mark Williams (8) 10-3 Michael White
19:00
- Stuart Bingham (12) 6-3 Lyu Haotian
- Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson
Tuesday, 19 April
10:00
- Yan Bingtao (16) 10-6 Chris Wakelin
- Neil Robertson (3) 10-5 Ashley Hugill
14:30
- John Higgins (6) 4-5 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Stuart Bingham (12) 10-5 Lyu Haotian
19:00
- Jack Lisowski (14) 6-3 Matthew Stevens
- Yan Bingtao (16) 10-6 Chris Wakelin
Wednesday, 20 April
10:00
- Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui
- John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
14:30
- Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei
- Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens
19:00
- Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham
- Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui
Thursday, 21 April
13:00
- Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham
19:00
- Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei
Second round (best of 25 frames)
Thursday, 21 April
13:00
- Jackson Page v Mark Williams
19:00
- Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire
Friday, 22 April
10:00
- Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan
- Jackson Page v Mark Williams
14:30
- Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin
- Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire
19:00
- Barry Hawkins v Mark Williams
- Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan
Saturday, 23 April
10:00
- Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire
- Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin
14:30
- Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei
- Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan
19:00
- Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens
- Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin
Sunday, 24 April
10:00
- Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham
- Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
14:30
- Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens
- Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei
19:00
- Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian
- Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Monday, 25 April
13:00
- Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian
19:00
- Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens
- Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei
Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)
Tuesday, 26 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
Wednesday, 27 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)
Thursday, 28 April
13:00
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Friday, 29 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Saturday, 30 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Final (best of 35 frames)
Sunday, 1 May
13:00
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Monday, 2 May
13:00
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Previous Winners
The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:
- 1977: John Spencer
- 1978: Ray Reardon
- 1979: Terry Griffiths
- 1980: Cliff Thorburn
- 1981: Steve Davis
- 1982: Alex Higgins
- 1983: Steve Davis
- 1984: Steve Davis
- 1985: Dennis Taylor
- 1986: Joe Johnson
- 1987: Steve Davis
- 1988: Steve Davis
- 1989: Steve Davis
- 1990: Stephen Hendry
- 1991: John Parrott
- 1992: Stephen Hendry
- 1993: Stephen Hendry
- 1994: Stephen Hendry
- 1995: Stephen Hendry
- 1996: Stephen Hendry
- 1997: Ken Doherty
- 1998: John Higgins
- 1999: Stephen Hendry
- 2000: Mark Williams
- 2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2002: Peter Ebdon
- 2003: Mark Williams
- 2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2005: Shaun Murphy
- 2006: Graeme Dott
- 2007: John Higgins
- 2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2009: John Higgins
- 2010: Neil Robertson
- 2011: John Higgins
- 2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2014: Mark Selby
- 2015: Stuart Bingham
- 2016: Mark Selby
- 2017: Mark Selby
- 2018: Mark Williams
- 2019: Judd Trump
- 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2021: Mark Selby
What is the format?
The epic 128-person qualifiers produced 16 players, who have emerged from that group to join the 16 top-ranked players in the world in the first-round draw.
The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.
What is the draw for the World Championship first round?
- Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones
- Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin
- Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page
- Mark Williams (8) v Michael White
- Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui
- Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian
- Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield
- Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei
- Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill
- Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens
- Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham
- John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke
- Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire
- Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert
- -
