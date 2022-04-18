Mark Allen defeated a spirited challenge from Scott Donaldson to win 10-6 in the opening round of the World Championship.

The Northern Irishman was ranked as high as fourth in the world two years ago and with his current ranking of 16, he remains one of the toughest opponents on the circuit to come up against, and holds the 2021/22 Northern Ireland Open title as well as reaching the final of the Championship League.

Scottish player Donaldson won the Championship League back in 2020 but has failed to make much progress this season, with the 28-year-old putting up a decent showing on Monday.

In the morning session, Allen looked in fine form as he hit breaks of 80, 61, 107 and 109, but Donaldson refused to go away with the match poised at 5-4 prior to the evening finale.

Allen stretched his lead to 7-4 by taking the first two frames, however Donaldson clawed his way back into contention with a couple of frames on the bounce, before a knock of 52 allowed Allen to increase his lead to two frames.

Allen edged three in front, a single frame from victory, when a scrappy 15th frame went his way, and then Allen his nerve to claim victory in the 16th with relative ease.

The win takes him through to the next round, where he will face Ronnie O’Sullivan. The first session is on Friday morning.

