Ronnie O’Sullivan is just six frames away from a record-equalling seventh world title after blowing Judd Trump away to lead the final 12-5 at the Crucible.
After the drama and tension of Sunday’s first session, which saw O’Sullivan and referee Olivier Martell have an extraordinary spat, the second was a more sedate affair.
O’Sullivan reeled off five straight frames to turn 5-4 into 10-4 to leave Trump sat in his chair with a vacant expression cast across his face, with the 2019 champion requiring an all-time great comeback to quell the history-chasing Rocket.
The players return on Monday afternoon (13:00 BST) for eight more frames. Should Trump survive that, the World Championship will be decided in the fourth session (19:00 BST).
More to follow.
- - -
