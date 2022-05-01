Snooker

World Championship 2022: Snooker referee Olivier Martell on ‘hectic’ double life as nurse during pandemic

While snooker found an unusual home in Milton Keynes during the Covid pandemic, referee Olivier Martell was a nurse on the frontline in Belgium. Now picked to officiate the World Championship final between Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump, Martell tells Eurosport of his excitement. Stream the World Championship and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+

00:02:53, an hour ago