Ronnie O'Sullivan will begin his latest bid for a seventh world title on the opening day of the 46th World Championship on Saturday 16 April at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

O'Sullivan, defending champion Mark Selby, tournament favourite Neil Robertson and 2019 winner Judd Trump will discover who their early obstacles will be when the draw is made at 11am (BST) on Thursday 14th April, two days before the sport's biggest event breaks off before concluding on Monday 2 May.

O'Sullivan – the second seed and winner in 2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2020 – starts out at 2:30pm with nine frames scheduled before concluding at 2:30pm on Sunday 17 April.

The World No 1 is seeded to face 15th seed Mark Allen in the second round. They are due to play two sessions on Friday 22 April before concluding the best-of-25 frame match at 2:30pm on Saturday 23 April.

Provided he continues his quest, O'Sullivan would be scheduled to play two sessions of a potential quarter-final on Tuesday 26 April before returning the next morning at 10am on Wednesday 27 April with a semi-final place on the line.

He could meet UK champion Zhao Xintong or 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy – who lost last year's final 18-15 to Selby – in the last eight as he continues the sojourn to equal Stephen Hendry's modern day record of seven world titles.

If O'Sullivan advances to the quarter-finals, he would overtake Hendry as the most prolific match winner since the Crucible first staged the event in 1977, but the 38-time ranking event winner would be hell-bent on going further.

O'Sullivan is seeded to meet 2010 winner Robertson or old foe John Higgins, the four-time champion, in the semi-finals over three days on 28, 29 and April and Selby or Trump in the final on 1 and 2 May, but the seedings never work out when the competition is so fierce.

Nevertheless, it gives you an idea of the stiff competition that lies between the sport's biggest draw and that record-equalling seventh title.

Rocket's possible path to world title

First round: Qualifier

Second round: Mark Allen

Quarter-final: Zhao Xintong or Shaun Murphy

Semi-final: Neil Robertson or John Higgins

Final: Mark Selby or Judd Trump

Latest odds

Neil Robertson 4/1

Judd Trump 5/1

Ronnie O'Sullivan 5/1

Mark Selby 8/1

John Higgins 10/1

World Snooker Championship provisional match schedule

Round One (best of 19 frames)

Saturday 16 April

10am: Mark Selby Eng (1) v Qualifier

10am: Zhao Xintong Chn (7) v Qualifier

2.30pm: Barry Hawkins Eng (9) v Qualifier

2.30pm: Ronnie O’Sullivan Eng (2) v Qualifier

7pm: Mark Selby Eng (1) v Qualifier to finish

7pm: Shaun Murphy Eng (10) v Qualifier

Sunday 17 April

10am: Anthony McGill Sco (13) v Qualifier

10am: Zhao Xintong Chn (7) v Qualifier to finish

2.30pm: Mark Williams Wal (8) v Qualifier

2.30pm: Ronnie O’Sullivan Eng (2) v Qualifier to finish

7pm: Barry Hawkins Eng (9) v Qualifier to finish

7pm: Shaun Murphy Eng (10) v Qualifier to finish

Monday 18 April

10am: Anthony McGill Sco (13) v Qualifier to finish

10am: Mark Allen NI (15) v Qualifier

2.30pm: Mark Williams Wal (8) v Qualifier to finish

2.30pm: Neil Robertson Aus (3) v Qualifier

7pm: Stuart Bingham Eng (12) v Qualifier

7pm: Mark Allen NI (15) v Qualifier to finish

Tuesday 19 April

10am: Yan Bingtao Chn (16) v Qualifier

10am: Neil Robertson Aus (3) v Qualifier to finish

2.30pm: Stuart Bingham Eng (12) v Qualifier to finish

2.30pm: John Higgins Sco (6) v Qualifier

7pm: Yan Bingtao Chn (16) v Qualifier to finish

7pm: Jack Lisowski Eng (14) v Qualifier

Wednesday 20 April

10am: Kyren Wilson Eng (5) v Qualifier

10am: John Higgins Sco (6) v Qualifier to finish

2.30pm: Judd Trump Eng (4) v Qualifier

2.30pm: Jack Lisowski Eng (14) v Qualifier to finish

7pm: Kyren Wilson Eng (5) v Qualifier to finish

7pm: Luca Brecel Bel (11) v Qualifier

Thursday 21 April

1pm: Luca Brecel Bel (11) v Qualifier to finish

7pm: Judd Trump Eng (4) v Qualifier to finish

Round Two (best of 25 frames)

Thursday 21 April

1pm: Hawkins or Qualifier v Williams or Qualifier

7pm: Zhao or Qualifier v Murphy or Qualifier

Friday 22 April

10am: Hawkins or Qualifier v Williams or Qualifier

10am: Allen or Qualifier v O’Sullivan or Qualifier

2.30pm: Selby or Qualifier v Yan or Qualifier

2.30pm: Zhao or Qualifier v Murphy or Qualifier

7pm: Hawkins or Qualifier v Williams or Qualifier to finish

7pm: Allen or Qualifier v O’Sullivan or Qualifier

Saturday 23 April

10am: Selby or Qualifier v Yan or Qualifier

10am: Zhao or Qualifier v Murphy or Qualifier to finish

2.30pm: McGill or Qualifier v Trump or Qualifier

2.30pm: Allen or Qualifier v O’Sullivan or Qualifier to finish

7pm: Selby or Qualifier v Yan or Qualifier to finish

7pm: Robertson or Qualifier v Lisowski or Qualifier

Sunday 24 April

10am: Wilson or Qualifier v Bingham or Qualifier

10am: Brecel or Qualifier v Higgins or Qualifier

2.30pm: McGill or Qualifier v Trump or Qualifier

2.30pm: Robertson or Qualifier v Lisowski or Qualifier

7pm: Wilson or Qualifier v Bingham or Qualifier

7pm: Brecel or Qualifier v Higgins or Qualifier

Monday 25 April

1pm: Wilson or Qualifier v Bingham or Qualifier to finish

1pm: Brecel or Qualifier v Higgins or Qualifier to finish

7pm: McGill or Qualifier v Trump or Qualifier to finish

7pm: Robertson or Qualifier v Lisowski or Qualifier to finish

Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)

Tuesday 26 April

10am: Selby or Qualifier/Yan or Qualifier v Hawkins or Qualifier/Williams or Qualifier

10am: Allen or Qualifier/O’Sullivan or Qualifier v Zhao or Qualifier/Murphy or Qualifier

2:30pm: Wilson or Qualifier/Bingham or Qualifier v McGill or Qualifier/Trump or Qualifier

2:30pm: Robertson or Qualifier/Lisowski or Qualifier v Brecel or Qualifier/Higgins or Qualifier

7pm: Selby or Qualifier/Yan or Qualifier v Hawkins or Qualifier/Williams or Qualifier

7pm: Allen or Qualifier/O’Sullivan or Qualifier v Zhao or Qualifier/Murphy or Qualifier

Wednesday 27 April

10am: Allen or Qualifier/O’Sullivan or Qualifier v Zhao or Qualifier/Murphy or Qualifier to finish

10am: Wilson or Qualifier/Bingham or Qualifier v McGill or Qualifier/Trump or Qualifier

2:30pm: Selby or Qualifier/Yan or Qualifier v Hawkins or Qualifier/Williams or Qualifier to finish

2:30pm: Robertson or Qualifier/Lisowski or Qualifier v Brecel or Qualifier/Higgins or Qualifier

7pm: Wilson or Qualifier/Bingham or Qualifier v McGill or Qualifier/Trump or Qualifier to finish

7pm: Robertson or Qualifier/Lisowski or Qualifier v Brecel or Qualifier/Higgins or Qualifier to finish

Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)

Thursday 28 April

1pm: Allen or Qualifier/O’Sullivan or Qualifier/Zhao or Qualifier/Murphy or Qualifier v Robertson or Qualifier/Lisowski or Qualifier/Brecel or Qualifier/Higgins or Qualifier

7pm: Selby or Qualifier/Yan or Qualifier/Hawkins or Qualifier/Williams or Qualifier v Wilson or Qualifier/Bingham or Qualifier/McGill or Qualifier/Trump or Qualifier

Friday 29 April

10am: Allen or Qualifier/O’Sullivan or Qualifier/Zhao or Qualifier/Murphy or Qualifier v Robertson or Qualifier/Lisowski or Qualifier v Brecel or Qualifier/Higgins or Qualifier

2:30pm: Selby or Qualifier/Yan or Qualifier/Hawkins or Qualifier/Williams or Qualifier v Wilson or Qualifier/Bingham or Qualifier/McGill or Qualifier/Trump or Qualifier

7pm: Allen or Qualifier/O’Sullivan or Qualifier/Zhao or Qualifier/Murphy or Qualifier v Robertson or Qualifier/Lisowski or Qualifier/Brecel or Qualifier/Higgins or Qualifier

Saturday 30 April

10am: Selby or Qualifier/Yan or Qualifier/Hawkins or Qualifier/Williams or Qualifier v Wilson or Qualifier/Bingham or Qualifier/McGill or Qualifier/Trump or Qualifier

2:30pm: Allen or Qualifier/O’Sullivan or Qualifier/Zhao or Qualifier/Murphy or Qualifier v Robertson or Qualifier/Lisowski or Qualifier/Brecel or Qualifier/Higgins or Qualifier to finish

7pm: Selby or Qualifier/Yan or Qualifier/Hawkins or Qualifier/Williams or Qualifier v Wilson or Qualifier/Bingham or Qualifier/McGill or Qualifier/Trump or Qualifier to finish

Final (best of 35 frames)

Sunday 1 May

1pm: Eight frames

7pm: Nine frames

Monday 2 May

1pm: Eight frames

7pm: Ten frames

