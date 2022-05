Snooker

World Championship 2022 - Watch Ronnie O’Sullivan’s fine 118 break in Crucible final in full

Ronnie O'Sullivan is just six frames away from a record-equalling seventh world title after blowing Judd Trump away, aided by this brilliant break of 118.

00:07:23, an hour ago