Noppon Saengkham comes from three frames down to finish level at 4-4 with John Higgins in the opening session of their last-16 clash at the World Championship.

Higgins got off to the better start, securing the first frame with a break of 59 before stealing the second with an excellent 82. Higgins took a 3-0 lead with a break of 30.

Ad

Saengkham had chances in all of the first three frames and he did get a lifeline in the fourth.

World Championship Noppon topples Brecel, Williams dominates Page 21/04/2022 AT 14:57

But in the fourth Saengkham was handed a lifeline when Higgins missed a blue and the Thai capitalised.

Higgins re-established his three-frame lead with a break of 90, but Saengkham came roaring back and stole the sixth frame, potting the yellow, green, brown and blue as well as the pink.

Saengkham produced a lovely cut on the final red along the top cushion to reduce the deficit to one frame. And he ensured the session would finish level after producing a brilliant screw off the brown.

'He was right!' - Higgins squeezes in pink on narrowest of angles

Stuart Bingham has a 5-3 lead against Kyren Wilson in the opening session of their last-16 match.

Wilson started off with a half century, but Bingham won the next three four frames including breaks of 75, 54 and 57.

Wilson halted Bingham's progression with breaks of 81 and 103 before Ball Run took the eighth frame to restore a two-frame lead.

- - -

Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

World Championship White backs O'Sullivan for World Championship glory, Casey and Hearn disagree 16/04/2022 AT 18:00