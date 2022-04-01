The 2022 edition of the World Championship is set to get underway in April, but before that, we have the crucial qualifiers taking place.
It will be the 46th consecutive year the World Championship is held in Sheffield, United Kingdom, and it will be the 16th and final ranking event of the 2021–22 snooker season.
Mark Selby is the defending champion, having won the 2021 final 18–15 against Shaun Murphy. However, Judd Trump is the bookies' favourite to win the competition with Neil Robertson in second and Ronnie O'Sullivan third.
WHEN IS THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP?
The event begins on April 16, 2022 with the final taking place on May 2.
WHAT ABOUT THE QUALIFIERS?
The qualifiers run from April 4-13 at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.
WHERE IS THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BEING HELD?
The tournament itself takes place at its traditional home, The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.
It will be the 46th consecutive year the World Snooker Championship is being held at The Crucible.
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW
The draw is yet to be made but the details will be available once the qualifiers have been completed.
HOW CAN I WATCH THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP THIS YEAR?
You can stream the World Championship and the qualifiers on discovery+ in the UK and across Europe. You can also watch the World Championship on Eurosport.
Reports and reaction from the best of the action will be available on the Eurosport website and app.
QUALIFYING FORMAT
Some 128 players will be vying to qualify at the English Institute of Sport the week before the tournament is due to start.
That group will be whittled down to just 16 across a week, where the victors will join the 16 top players in the snooker rankings in the draw for the first round.
Qualifying matches will be best-of-11 frames in the first, second and third preliminary rounds, before best-of-19 matches on 'Judgement Day' in the fourth and final qualifying round.
Players join at different stages through the first three of the four rounds, as follows...
QUALIFIERS MATCH SCHEDULE
Round one
- Zhao Jianbo v Michael Judge
- Alfie Burden v Robbie McGuigan
- Duane Jones v Nutcharut Wongharuthai
- Xu Si v Michael Collumb
- Zhang Jiankang v John J Astley
- Zhang Anda v Anton Kazakov
- Fraser Patrick v Michael White
- Aaron Hill v Liam Davies
- Lukas Kleckers v Soheil Vahedi
- Andrew Pagett v Jimmy White
- Hammad Miah v Chen Zifan
- Louis Heathcote v Ben Mertens
- Craig Steadman v David Lilley
- Lee Walker v Reanne Evans
- Barry Pinches v Lee Stephens
- Ben Hancorn v Dean Young
- Rory McLeod v Ng On Yee
- Ian Burns v Marco Fu
- Peter Devlin v Yorrit Hoes
- Jamie Wilson v Jake Crofts
- Chang Bingyu v Daniel Wells
- Peter Lines v Sanderson Lam
- Jamie O'Neill v James Cahill
- Yuan SiJun v Ross Muir
- Mitchell Mann v Dylan Emery
- Gerard Greene v Rebecca Kenna
- Jackson Page v Sean O'Sullivan
- Iulian Boiko v Michael Georgiou
- Farakh Ajaib v Mark Lloyd
- Zak Surety v Si Jiahui
- Lei Peifan v Sean Maddocks
- Wu Yize v Bai Langning
Round two
- Allan Taylor v TBC
- Scott Donaldson v TBC
- Dominic Dale v TBC
- Lyu Haotian v TBC
- Sunny Akani v TBC
- Andy Hicks v TBC
- Martin O'Donnell v TBC
- Fergal O'Brien v TBC
- Nigel Bond v TBC
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v TBC
- Michael Holt v TBC
- Mark Joyce v TBC
- Robbie Williams v TBC
- Tian Pengfei v TBC
- Joe O'Connor v TBC
- Ashley Hugill v TBC
- Ken Doherty v TBC
- Elliot Slessor v TBC
- Oliver Lines v TBC
- Chris Wakelin v TBC
- Andrew Higginson v TBC
- Cao Yupeng v TBC
- Mark Davis v TBC
- Steven Hallworth v TBC
- Gao Yang v TBC
- Matthew Stevens v TBC
- Ashley Carty v TBC
- David Grace v TBC
- Pang Junxu v TBC
- Jamie Clarke v TBC
- Stuart Carrington v TBC
- Simon Lichtenberg v TBC
Round three
- Ricky Walden v TBC
- Li Hang v TBC
- Liang Wenbo v TBC
- Lu Ning v TBC
- Stephen Maguire v TBC
- Zhou Yuelong v TBC
- Mark King v TBC
- Jordan Brown v TBC
- Matthew Selt v TBC
- Jak Jones v TBC
- Tom Ford v TBC
- Jamie Jones v TBC
- Kurt Maflin v TBC
- Ding Junhui v TBC
- Ben Woollaston v TBC
- Martin Gould v TBC
- David Gilbert v TBC
- Anthony Hamilton v TBC
- Jimmy Robertson v TBC
- Fan Zhengyi v TBC
- Noppon Saengkham v TBC
- Robert Milkins v TBC
- Liam Highfield v TBC
- Ryan Day v TBC
- Ali Carter v TBC
- Sam Craigie v TBC
- Joe Perry v TBC
- Xiao Guodong v TBC
- Graeme Dott v TBC
- Gary Wilson v TBC
- Alexander Ursenbacher v TBC
- Hossein Vafaei v TBC
Round four
TBC
MAIN DRAW FORMAT
Matches in the first round of the main draw are played as the best-of-19 frames.
Second-round matches and quarter-finals are played as the best-of-25 frames, and the semi-finals are the best-of-33 frames.
The final will be played over two days as a best-of-35 frames match.
PRIZE MONEY
- Winner: £500,000
- Runner-up: £200,000
- Semi-finals: £100,000
- Quarter-finals: £50,000
- Last 16: £30,000
- Last 32: £20,000
- Highest televised break: £15,000
- Maximum break: £40,000
PAST FIVE WINNERS
The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece.
Since the move to Sheffield, the winners have been:
- 1977: John Spencer
- 1978: Ray Reardon
- 1979: Terry Griffiths
- 1980: Cliff Thorburn
- 1981: Steve Davis
- 1982: Alex Higgins
- 1983: Steve Davis
- 1984: Steve Davis
- 1985: Dennis Taylor
- 1986: Joe Johnson
- 1987: Steve Davis
- 1988: Steve Davis
- 1989: Steve Davis
- 1990: Stephen Hendry
- 1991: John Parrott
- 1992: Stephen Hendry
- 1993: Stephen Hendry
- 1994: Stephen Hendry
- 1995: Stephen Hendry
- 1996: Stephen Hendry
- 1997: Ken Doherty
- 1998: John Higgins
- 1999: Stephen Hendry
- 2000: Mark Williams
- 2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2002: Peter Ebdon
- 2003: Mark Williams
- 2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2005: Shaun Murphy
- 2006: Graeme Dott
- 2007: John Higgins
- 2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2009: John Higgins
- 2010: Neil Robertson
- 2011: John Higgins
- 2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2014: Mark Selby
- 2015: Stuart Bingham
- 2016: Mark Selby
- 2017: Mark Selby
- 2018: Mark Williams
- 2019: Judd Trump
- 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2021: Mark Selby
Stream the 2022 World Championship and qualifiers live and on-demand on discovery+
