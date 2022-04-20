Premium Snooker Luca Brecel - Noppon Saengkham 18:59-22:29 Live

Wilson 4-5 Ding (17-1)

Ad

Far from easy to win this frame at one visit. Wilson breaks down on 16. Just a snooker to leave Ding in a spot of trouble.

World Championship 'You have to be a robot' - O'Sullivan tells star to 'take game apart' 21 MINUTES AGO

Wilson 4-5 Ding (9-1)

Ding attempts another tricky long red. Doesn't drop and leaves red over a middle bag. Tough pink to middle for Wilson, but he manages to get it down the hole. Wobbled a bit, but it is in.

Wilson 4-5 Ding (1-1)

This is what you could call a bit of a cagey start. Ding breaks the deadlock with a thumping long red. Screws back up he table. On yellow to centre bag. Opts for a more difficult blue, but can't find the pocket. Not sure much has been left on for Wilson. More safety coming up.

Wilson 4-5 Ding (1-0)

So this could be quite the finale tonight. 2016 finalist Ding against 2020 finalist Wilson. Both these players know their way around the Crucible. Early bout of safety to settle the early narrative in the tenth frame of a possible 19. Wilson rolls in a red, but no position on a colour.

Trump 6-3 Vafaei (0-0)

We will be back in an hour for the conclusion of Ding Junhui and Kyren Wilson at 7pm BST. Ding leads 5-4. See you then.

Trump 5-3 Vafaei (89-8)

Never at his best, but his B game more than good enough to gain the upper hand in winning final three frames of the session. A break of 73 from Trump. He leads 6-3.

'Snooker is too boring' - Vafaei 'still friends' with Ronnie despite comments

Trump 5-3 Vafaei (67-8)

Trump inching towards the winning line in this frame. They play to a finish tomorrow night from 7pm BST. Lovely mid-range red, on the black and that should be that. It is going to be 6-3 to Trump overnight.

Trump 5-3 Vafaei (12-8)

Has to be said, that Trump's safety play has been a key factor in this match. Has managed to control elements of this match without all-out attack.

Trump 5-3 Vafaei (0-8)

Great long red from Vafaei to open the frame and a cutback on black, but nothing more doing. Just the safety shot to follow.

Trump 4-3 Vafaei (59-1)

Vafaei sees white spin down a pocket as he tried to chase the snooker. Unfortunate to suffer that misfortune, but that ends the frame. A 5-3 lead for Trump with one frame of the session to play. Has been a long old slog.

Trump 4-3 Vafaei (55-1)

A rip-snorting long red from Trump to set himself up with a chance to win frame. Will likely be guaranteed an overnight lead, but will it be 6-3 or 5-4? In goes the green he needs. Vafaei chasing one snooker.

Lisowski 10-8 Stevens

Jackpot to face Neil Robertson in the last 16. The former finalist Stevens rolled in 71 and 65 to close to 9-8. Both men had chances in the 18th frame, but Lisowski does enough to scramble over the line for victory.

Trump 4-3 Vafaei (36-0)

Trump being forced to do his work from reds and blues with the black and pink out of commission. Up to a lead of 36 points then before calling it a day with the scoring for now.

Trump 4-3 Vafaei (16-0)

A re-rack early in this eighth frame. Trump trying to work out his next shot with two reds over green bag. Decides to stick one in middle pocket. Superb pot to bail him out of a hole. What can he offer here?

Trump 3-3 Vafaei (73-0)

A much more considered performance from Trump in this seventh frame. Utterly dominant with a 56 helping move one clear.

Trump 3-3 Vafaei (38-0)

This time Trump lands on a colour from the long red. Chance to get motoring. Some real patience shown by Judd, but finally has a decent scoring opportunity.

Trump 3-3 Vafaei (17-0)

Trump just picking up bits and pieces at the moment. All extremely scrappy out there with three more frames to play of this session.

Trump 3-3 Vafaei (5-0)

Brilliant cut on a red from Trump. His first pot in 25 minutes to break the deadlock after a safety error by his opponent. Would dearly love to reassert himself with this chance to score.

Trump 3-2 Vafaei (0-99)

Some classy play on show here from Vafaei on his Crucible debut. Red stays up on 99. No century, but that will do nicely. We are level at 3-3.

Trump 3-2 Vafaei (0-53)

The Iranian player is starting to exude confidence around the table. Could be a century for the potting 'Prince of Persia'.

Trump 3-2 Vafaei (0-41)

Trump's long game appears to have deserted him out there. Vafaei presented with obvious chance to score some points as he seeks parity at 3-3.

Lisowski 9-6 Stevens

Lisowski pushes on again from 6-6 as runs of 78, 51 and 83 leaves him one frame short of the second round.

Trump 3-1 Vafaei (24-66)

No escape for Trump and his lead is reduced to just one frame. Vafaei smiling and looking a lot more relaxed about his work.

Trump 3-1 Vafaei (24-65)

Well, that is staggering. Trump misses a black off the spot. Opened up the reds perfectly and that will cost him the frame. Vafaei back to one frame behind unless Trump can figure out two snookers.

Trump 3-1 Vafaei (15-46)

A break of 46 from Vafaei, but he hits a red trying to roll in another red. Big mistake that. Trump with a return to the table that seemed unlikely, but no frame-winning counter thrust. Safety duel ensues.

Trump 3-1 Vafaei (0-0)

Players head off for a 15-minute break. Five more frames after the mid-session interval.

Trump 3-0 Vafaei (61-74)

Error by Trump to leave green on and Vafaei tucks away green, brown, blue and pink to claim his first frame of the day. That will calm his nerves. Could easily trail 4-0, but is back to 3-1 behind.

Trump 3-0 Vafaei (61-48)

Trump flukes the yellow, but is snookered on the green behind the black. A superb escape from Trump to hit the green off three cushions and leave it safe.

Trump 3-0 Vafaei (59-48)

Trump leaves his opponent in a fiendish snooker. Goes for it twice, but misses it twice. Real problems for the Iranian out there.

Trump 3-0 Vafaei (51-48)

Some delightful shots by Trump, but can't get on yellow from the black after making 45. A lead of three points on the colours. Frame still in the balance.

Trump 3-0 Vafaei (15-48)

A lovely double from the 'Prince of Persia'. Superb little shot. But he loses control of the cue ball moments after that brilliant red. Once again, no winning thrust to the line. And Trump then thumps home a long red seconds later. Is there a counter attack on the cards?

Trump 3-0 Vafaei (6-13)

Early chance for Iran's leading player to halt this Trump run. Vital that he comes up with some sort of response, but forced to run safe after running out of position.

Lisowski 7-6 Stevens

78 from Jackpot to halt the Stevens' revival. They head for their break with only one frame in it.

Trump 2-0 Vafaei (114-2)

A lovely break of 110 from Trump. He leads 3-0 and is suddenly hitting his form among the balls. Vafaei all over the show so far. One more frame before the mid-session interval.

Trump 2-0 Vafaei (67-2)

Break moves to 56 with more to come. Trump on verge of a 3-0 lead. Really finding his range in this third frame.

Trump 2-0 Vafaei (25-2)

The travails of Vafaei continue out there. Missing far too many balls for his liking. Real chance for Juddernaut to press on here without being overly spectacular.

Lisowski 6-6 Stevens

Would you believe this. Stevens trailed 6-2 last night, but is right back in the hunt. 108 last night has been followed by 54, 99 and 69 so far today. All square at 6-6. Winner to face Neil Robertson in the last 16.

Trump 2-0 Vafaei (0-1)

Vafaei will be keen to get this first frame of the day on the day ASAP. Don't really settle until you get that on the scoreboard.

Trump 1-0 Vafaei (72-51)

The unconvincing nature of this match continues as Vafaei misses the final red. Looks like Trump might gobble up these final balls for the steal. And he does. Lovely positional shot from green to brown and that is right on the money. Plain sailing for the former world No. 1. He leads 2-0.

Trump 1-0 Vafaei (51-38)

Neither player looking in full flow as Trump gets a kick on the white ball and red stays out. Looked certain that it was going to be 2-0, but what a reprieve for Vafaei after a safety blunder appeared to have cost him. Unlucky for Trump.

Trump 1-0 Vafaei (45-10)

Trump tries to develop the pack of reds off green, but ends up seeing the white stick to them as one comes out. No use and that is end of break.

Trump 1-0 Vafaei (14-4)

Not sure the Shoot Out holder has settled out there. Trump nudges in a red to a centre pocket after a mistake by Vafaei escaping from a snooker.

Trump 0-0 Vafaei (74-10)

45 from the 2019 world champion to finish the frame. Trump leads 1-0. Not the most memorable frame, but they all count.

Trump 0-0 Vafaei (45-10)

Both men having chances in this frame before Trump picks out a plant on reds to regain access to the table. Scrappy first frame, but Trump would be happy enough to claim it at this visit.

Trump 0-0 Vafaei (24-2)

First real chance of the day falls to Trump. Decent chance to get his cue arm working after a long pot by Vafaei fails to trouble pocket. Chance to get himself moving.

Trump 0-0 Vafaei (5-2)

Safety error by Vafaei, but Trump rattles the jaws with a longish red. His opponent then comes up with a miscue seconds later.

Trump 0-0 Vafaei (5-2)

Nothing wrong with Vafaei's eye so far. Banged in a couple of sparkling long reds before Trump does likewise. No colours to follow so far.

Trump 0-0 Vafaei (4-1)

A cracking long red by the man dubbed the 'Prince of Persia' right off the bat. They met in the Welsh Open last four last month with Trump edging out Vafaei 6-5 having trailed 5-3. Has all the makings of a classic Crucible battle.

Trump 0-0 Vafaei (0-0)

This should be a thrilling match if both men bring their A game to the party. Boys on the baize at back of half two. Jack Lisowski leads Matthew Stevens 6-3 on the other table. We'll keep you posted on that, but we'll be focusing on the Juddernaut against Iran's world no. 18 Vafaei. Nine frames to play today.

Next up

Get the popcorn ready for the final session of that Wilson vs Ding match - and also for what's coming up at 2.30pm, when former champion Judd Trump faces Hossein Vafaei, in what should be a cracker

Wilson 4-5 Ding (75-35)

A wonderful 23 from Wilson to win the frame, and what a dramatic session that was. He trails by one frame, but it's all to play for in the final session, which gets underway at 7pm this evening

Wilson 3-5 Ding (*59-35)

Ah. Ding miscues and in doing so he's left the red for Wilson. That's a horrible bit of misfortune. Wilson pots the red and brilliantly moves the other remaining red into the middle of the table, before stroking home the pink. He's nearly over the finish line in this huge frame

Wilson 3-5 Ding (52-35)

Andthat shot from Ding opens the door, as he clips home a red from Wilson's resulting safety shot. The Dragon sets a snooker behind the brown and Kyren plays a delicate escape on this. 28 minutes so far for this frame - the longest of the match

Wilson 3-5 Ding (52-34)

Wilson escapes, however, and then plays a stunning snooker, putting the cue ball behind the brown on the baulk cushion. With one red over the left corner, Ding cannot afford an error here - and what a shot he plays, clipping that very red and leaving the white on the top cushion. 13 minutes and counting for this safety exchange

Wilson 3-5 Ding (52-34)

A long and nervy safety battle follows, with Ding fouling on one occasion after missing a thin cut on the red. He follows it up with a magnificent safety after being put in by Wilson though, who is now in all manner of bother

Wilson 3-5 Ding (48-34)

A terrific long red, that had originally been missed by Ding, allows Wilson to get his hand back on the table. He's already got a handy lead, but runs out position off the yellow due to the black covering the left corner. Three reds left on the table, so both players can win from here

Wilson 3-5 Ding (45-34)

And with his response, Ding goes in-off, but it actually works out not too badly for him because with the cue ball back in the D, there aren't any pots on for Wilson.

Wilson 3-5 Ding (41-34)

This could be a hammer blow for Wilson, who was runner up here in 2019/20, four years after Ding. The Chinese player reached 34, but then, as he has done a lot in this match, misses a pot with the rest. Wilson breathes a sigh of relief as he plays safe and leaves Ding in a lot of trouble

Wilson 3-5 Ding (41-14*)

Ah. The production team go early with the four reds, four blacks graphic, which proves to be a kiss of death for Wilson who misses black number five and leaves Ding with a glorious chance to snatch another frame

Wilson 3-5 Ding (*24-0)

So we move onto the final frame of the session on the other table, and this could be vital. A three frame lead for Ding would be very handy, but Wilson is first in and is scoring heavily.

Around the tables

Kyren Wilson 3-5 Ding Junhui

Up next for the Wizard

Higgins will play either Luca Brecel or Noppon Saengkham in the second round - their match gets underway later today. Luca Brecel certainly had some interesting things to say about young British players earlier this week - read his comments here

Higgins 10-7 Un-Nooh

And that mountain becomes insurmountable as Higgins pots a red with his next shot, adding the black to make sure. He's into the second round and has played some very good snooker at times in this match.

Higgins 9-7 Un-Nooh (65-5)

And Higgins passes the snookers required stage with a break of 60 before playing safe. 60 ahead, so just the one snooker required. Thepchaiya plays on, but he has a mountain to climb

Higgins 9-7 Un-Nooh (*57-5)

The big problem for John is the blue is off its spot and the black is tied up alongside a red, so he has to keep playing for the pink, which only goes to the left corner. He's finally able to release the black and now this is a frame and match winning chance

Higgins 9-7 Un-Nooh (*42-5)

Winning the last frame has made a whole world of difference to Higgins, who seems to have banished the demons of frame 15. Some lovely little nudges and cannons here and there help him work around the table and into a dominant position. His latest shot, a very handy pot on the pink, puts him in prime position

Higgins 9-7 Un-Nooh (*1-5)

Un-Nooh might have played his lost shot of the tournament. He pots red, green, red before missing a simple pink to the left middle, leaving Higgins with a great chance to open up a big lead

Around the tables

Kyren Wilson 3-3 Ding Junhui

Higgins 9-7 Un-Nooh (68-40)

That yellow that Un-Nooh missed hangs over the pocket, so it's a simple enough pot for Higgins, who brilliantly holds for the green as well. It looks a straightforward clearance from here, but nothing has been straightforward in this frame. Even so, Higgins pots up to and including the pink to restore his two frame lead. He's one away from the second round. Thepchaiya will be kicking himself. What a remarkable frame

Higgins 8-7 Un-Nooh (38-40)

What has happened to these two? Another regulation black missed off the spot, this time by Higgins. "He's all over the place", says Neal Foulds, adding "they're both struggling in this frame. It feels like a decider." It's hard to argue, especially when Un-Nooh then misses the following yellow

Higgins 8-7 Un-Nooh (*37-40)

Well, well, well. There doesn't seem to be anything on, but a delicate long red from Higgins brings him back to the table. He pots that gets in around the black spot, so starts closing that 27 point deficit very quickly

Higgins 8-7 Un-Nooh (13-40)

So Un-Nooh comes back to the table and pots a red and pink and then after appearing to run out position, he sinks a quite remarkable double under huge pressure, before even more remarkably missing a regulation black off its spot. This is a nail-biting frame that neither player seems able to win at the moment

Higgins 8-7 Un-Nooh (13-32)

And now it's the four time champion who's back at the table after another error by Un-Nooh. The 31 point lead doesn't count for much given the way the table is set up, but Higgins misses a pot to the left middle. "It was pretty easy, let's be honest", says Neal Foulds. He's looking nothing like the player we saw an hour ago

Higgins 8-7 Un-Nooh (1-32)

Thepchaiya finishes the wrong side of the blue off the second red of his break, meaning he's left with a tricky mid-distance one to the right corner, but he sends it into the heart of the pocket. Again, though, position is hard to find, and the break ends at 15.

Higgins 8-7 Un-Nooh (1-17)

The mistakes are starting to flow from both cues. Un-Nooh makes a rapid start to frame 16 before missing a red, and then after Higgins pots the same ball, he runs horribly out of position and plays a poor safety. Whisper it, but Thepchaiya is back in with a chance here

In case you missed it

Here's that incredible shot from Un-Nooh a couple of frames ago

Around the tables

Kyren Wilson 3-3 Ding Junhui

Higgins 8-7 Un-Nooh (51-64)

Incredible. Un-Nooh pots the remaining colours to close Higgins' lead to just one frame. Both frames he's won this morning have been steals from John, who made errors on each occasion. Game changer?

Higgins 8-6 Un-Nooh (51-42*)

Wow! Higgins only needs the black off the last red to make the frame safe, but he screws back and goes into the right middle with the cue ball. Seven points to Un-Nooh and suddenly the Thai player is back at the table when he was staring a three frame deficit in the face

Higgins 8-6 Un-Nooh (*43-30)

Another chance to Thepchaiya thanks to a slightly wayward Higgins safety, but after potting the black, he misses the red with the rest. "He made a bad decision," says Neal Foulds of positional shot. Higgins should clear up from here

Higgins 8-6 Un-Nooh (42-22)

The problem for Higgins is that after potting that red, and a black, the remaining three reds are on the top cushion and none of them are easy. He misses a thin cut to the left corner and we're now in for another safety battle

Higgins 8-6 Un-Nooh (34-22)

There's another opening for Un-Nooh now, though. Higgins plays a safety that goes wrong, hanging a red over the right corner. The Thai potter cuts it home and adds a colour and further red before missing the black to the left middle - and he's left the cue ball in prime position for John's return to the table

Higgins 8-6 Un-Nooh (34-14)

Well, Un-Nooh tries to move some of those tricky reds and comes unstuck. His break finishes at 14 as he fails to find a colour to pot, but he might not get many more chances

Higgins 8-6 Un-Nooh (34-13*)

But Higgins can only reach a break of 27 as he misses a red to the right middle. A handy lead of 34, but Un-Nooh starts making dints into that quickly as he sinks the same red. It's not going to be easy from here though, with three or four reds looking safe

Higgins 8-6 Un-Nooh (*26-0)

That is an unbelievable pot from Higgins. Un-Nooh plays a decent enough safety, but the Wizard of Wishaw works some magic by finding an incredible three ball plant. Outstanding - and now in among the balls

Higgins 8-6 Un-Nooh (7-0)

Well there's a sound I haven't heard for years. Remember those old Nokia ring tones? Well somebody's phone has gone off with just that. It's like being back in 1999

Higgins 8-6 Un-Nooh (6-0)

Nothing is going right for Un-Nooh. He can't find a path back to baulk with a safety at the start of frame 15 and ultimately leaves Higgins in among the reds. The Scot had made chances like these count so far this morning, but he can't find position off the blue, clipping the pink and running into trouble.

Around the tables

Kyren Wilson 1-3 Ding Junhui

Higgins 8-6 Un-Nooh (65-37)

Given where the balls were, that break from Un-Nooh was more like a 50 than a 19, but after doing all the hard work, he opened the door for Higgins, who cleans up to and including the pink to open up a two frame advantage. Two more and he's into the second round...again!

Higgins 7-6 Un-Nooh (36-37)

What a brilliant shot that is, screwing back off the colour to move the red on the right. He pots that, then off the blue amazingly opens up the two on the left cushion. Foulds adds that you won't see a better one all tournament. The only problem is Un-Nooh then misses a simple red with the rest and it's advantage Higgins

Higgins 7-6 Un-Nooh (36-32*)

This is the bitty kind of frame that we haven't seen so far this morning. Higgins tries a safety that leaves a red hanging over the left corner. It's a thin cut for Thepchaiya, but he pots it and starts picking off a few more to close the deficit. He's going to have to move the remaining three through - one is on the right cushion, the other two tied up with the pink on the left. "This is hard work" says Neal Foulds on commentary

Higgins 7-6 Un-Nooh (36-17)

Another safety error from Higgins as he leaves a red hanging over the right corner. Un-Nooh sinks it, but he's short of options when it comes to a colour, so plays safe off the green. A handful of shots later and John pots a red to the left corner, adding the green, another red and a blue before himself running out of position

Higgins 7-6 Un-Nooh (26-16)

A rare safety error from Higgins, clipping a red too thinly and hitting the jaws of the right middle on his return to baulk, means Un-Nooh is now in among the pack and scoring freely. He hasn't had much potting time over the last hour, so this is a big moment for him - and he comes unstuck with a gentle cannon off the black that leaves only a long, tough red to the yellow pocket, which he subsequently misses

Higgins 7-6 Un-Nooh (26-0)

You make your own luck in sport, but Higgins has none of it as he goes into the pack off the blue without success. A break of 26 is a handy start to frame 14, but he's clearly frustrated

Higgins 7-6 Un-Nooh (*6-0)

The boys are back on the baize from the break. Higgins three from victory, Un-Nooh four from his first ever win at the Crucible. There are some huge frames coming up, but what doesn't help Thepchaiya is a miss to the right middle, leaving a red in the process. Chance for John to continue his heavy scoring

Who will win in Sheffield?

We've already got plenty of big names through to the second round at the Crucible, including Neil Robertson, who beat Ashley Hugill 10-5 yesterday. Jimmy White makes him the favourite to win a second world crown - do you agree with what the Whirlwind has to say

Around the tables

Elsewhere, Ding and Wilson have each scored a century in the opening four frames of their first round clash:

Kyren Wilson 1-3 Ding Junhui

Higgins 7-6 Un-Nooh (100-17)

And Higgins heads into the mid-session interval in the lead, having taken three of the four frames this morning, with a brilliant century. Ominous stuff from the four time champ

Higgins 6-6 Un-Nooh (*76-17)

Higgins moves past the snookers required stage by potting the penultimate red, adding the final one with another pink and then the yellow to equal his top break of the session. He can make a century on the nose here

Higgins 6-6 Un-Nooh (*41-17)

Higgins has scored heavily this morning without making a break of more than 75. There's a chance to eclipse that now as he moves comfortably into the lead in the frame before sinking a tricky red with the extended rest and keeping position on the pink. Five reds left and all out in the open

Higgins 6-6 Un-Nooh (1-17)

Higgins really has been in scintillating form this morning. He spots a clever plant to the left corner before rolling in behind the yellow. He's left a horrible snooker for Un-Nooh to get out of, and although he finds a red, he's left another. Big chance for John to take the lead

Higgins 6-6 Un-Nooh (0-17)

It's another rapid start to a frame, with Un-Nooh the first to get a potting chance, but it all goes wrong when he attempts to go into the pack, completely under-hitting the screw shot off the black and sticking to the pack

Around the tables

Kyren Wilson 0-3 Ding Junhui

Higgins 6-6 Un-Nooh (100-0)

And Higgins duly gets over the line in frame 12 to level for the second time this morning, a brilliant break of 53, that includes a double, a long red to the green pocket and some exhibition snooker making it 6-6.

Higgins 5-6 Un-Nooh (*60-0)

Thankfully for Higgins, he gets another chance to put this frame to bed after Un-Nooh bravely attempts a red to the left middle and narrowly misses, leaving it hanging over the pocket in the process. John sinks that, and then finds position amongst the seven remaining reds off the blue. I think we'll be all square again shortly

Higgins 5-6 Un-Nooh (47-0)

And it all goes wrong on 47 as he attempts to screw into the pack off the black but sticks tightly to the reds. End of break

Higgins 5-6 Un-Nooh (*31-0)

Higgins again leaves a long red off his break, but this time Un-Nooh fails to pot it, and in missing leaves a chance for the Wizard of Wishaw to get his hand on the table. Again he's scoring heavily - will he make it pay this time?

Around the tables

Kyren Wilson 0-3 Ding Junhui

Higgins 5-6 Un-Nooh (43-77)

Well, Higgins will feel like he's had his pocket picked here, but he only has himself to blame after that miss on the green. There was some jeopardy for Un-Nooh, who again finished the wrong side of the blue off the final yellow, only to sink an excellent long yellow before cleaning up to the pink. Quite the break

Higgins 5-5 Un-Nooh (43-43*)

Un-Nooh reaches 23 before finding himself on the wrong side of the blue. He leaves a long red to the left corner, but sends it into the heart of the pocket, and suddenly looks like he could steal this frame away from Higgins.

Higgins 5-5 Un-Nooh (43-6*)

But from a position of promise, Higgins misses a regulation green to the top right corner. He leaves a red to the left middle that Un-Nooh pots and now has a chance to hit back with a sizable break of his own

Higgins 5-5 Un-Nooh (*34-0)

It's John's turn to pot a long red at the start of a frame this time, cueing superbly to find the left corner. He follows it up with the green before getting position around the pack. he's now quickly moved on to 34 and looks in nice touch

Around the tables

There's one match going on elsewhere, with Ding Junhui and Kyren Wilson getting their first round clash underway this morning, and here's how it's looking so far:

Kyren Wilson 0-2 Ding Junhui

Higgins 5-5 Un-Nooh (78-42)

After escaping that snooker, Higgins fails to take a couple of chances to pot the green, but he gets a third invitation and finally sinks it to put the frame to bed. All-square in this race to ten

Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh (75-42)

After that rapid start, a long tactical battle follows on the final red as Higgins escapes four snookers before setting one of his own that Un-Nooh flukes into the right middle, adding the black to ensure he still needs two four point snookers to tie. He adds the yellow before rolling in behind the brown off the green

Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh (75-32)

43 the difference with only 35 left on the table as John misses the final red to the left middle, though it was a very thin cut. Thepchaiya plays on for now, but he needs two snookers

Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh (*63-32)

Higgins takes seven reds and blacks before potting a blue off the eighth. He's been moving rapidly around the table and is only two shots away from evening up at 5-5

Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh (*24-32)

The red that Un-Nooh misses is the only one that Higgins can possibly pot, and he brilliantly sends it into the yellow pocket before going into the pack off the black. He's not left on much, spare another long red to the green pocket, but that gives him position around the black and he's suddenly in a very strong position to level

Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh (0-32)

Well this is excellent from Un-Nooh. He's potted one tricky red, and an even harder black to the middle after running out of position. The break ends at 32 though as he misses a fifth red to the yellow pocket.

Higgins 4-5 Un-Nooh (0-1*)

Higgins breaks off frame ten, and Un-Nooh immediately knocks in a superb long red with his first shot of the morning. Very good start for the Thai player

Good morning!

Hello and welcome back to this morning's coverage from The Crucible. We're still at the first round stage in Sheffield, but there are some brilliant matches to be played to a finish and getting underway today. We're focusing on four time winner John Higgins, who resumes 5-4 down against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

'He's turned into a winning machine' - Robertson 'rightly favourite' says White

Neil Robertson has "turned into a winning machine" and is now rightly the favourite to triumph at the World Championship, according to Eurosport's Jimmy White.

The 'Thunder from Down Under' is living up to his tag as the tournament favourite in the process of reaching the second round with a win against Ashley Hugill

Robertson roared back from 3-1 down in emphatic fashion as he reeled off the next eight frames to secure his place in the next round much more comfortably than it looked likely to be early on.

He registered a string of stunning breaks in that eight-frame run, including 107, 119 and 132 in the seventh, eighth and ninth frames respectively. The Australian had assumed a 6-3 overnight lead from Monday heading into Tuesday’s session.

Robertson showed his class by concluding the match with a knock of 110 to secure his 58th ton of the season – more than anyone else - and White believes he has taken his game to a new level this year.

"On form, rightly so he is the favourite," White said in the Eurosport studio in Sheffield after the match.

"He has turned himself into a winning machine.

Read full story here

Schedule and dates

First round (best of 19 frames)

Saturday, 16 April

10:00

Mark Selby (1) 6-3 Jamie Jones

Zhao Xintong (7) 7-2 Jamie Clarke

14:30

Barry Hawkins (9) 3-6 Jackson Page

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 6-3 David Gilbert

19:00

Shaun Murphy (10) 3-6 Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby (1) 10-7 Jamie Jones

Sunday, 17 April

10:00

Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield

Zhao Xintong (7) 10-2 Jamie Clarke

14:30

Mark Williams (8) 7-2 Michael White

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 10-5 David Gilbert

19:00

Barry Hawkins (9) 7-10 Jackson Page

Shaun Murphy (10) 8-10 Stephen Maguire

Monday, 18 April

10:00

Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson

(15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield

14:30

Neil Robertson (3) 6-3 Ashley Hugill

Mark Williams (8) 10-3 Michael White

19:00

Stuart Bingham (12) 6-3 Lyu Haotian

Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson

Tuesday, 19 April

10:00

Yan Bingtao (16) 10-6 Chris Wakelin

(16) 10-6 Chris Wakelin Neil Robertson (3) 10-5 Ashley Hugill

14:30

John Higgins (6) 4-5 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Stuart Bingham (12) 10-5 Lyu Haotian

19:00

Jack Lisowski (14) 6-3 Matthew Stevens

Yan Bingtao (16) 10-6 Chris Wakelin

Wednesday, 20 April

10:00

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

14:30

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

19:00

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Thursday, 21 April

13:00

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

19:00

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Second round (best of 25 frames)

Thursday, 21 April

13:00

Jackson Page v Mark Williams

19:00

Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire

Friday, 22 April

10:00

Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan

Jackson Page v Mark Williams

14:30

Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire

19:00

Barry Hawkins v Mark Williams

Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan

Saturday, 23 April

10:00

Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

14:30

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan

19:00

Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

Sunday, 24 April

10:00

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

14:30

Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

19:00

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Monday, 25 April

13:00

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

19:00

Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)

Tuesday, 26 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Wednesday, 27 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)

Thursday, 28 April

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Friday, 29 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Saturday, 30 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Final (best of 35 frames)

Sunday, 1 May

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Monday, 2 May

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Previous Winners

The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:

1977: John Spencer

1978: Ray Reardon

1979: Terry Griffiths

1980: Cliff Thorburn

1981: Steve Davis

1982: Alex Higgins

1983: Steve Davis

1984: Steve Davis

1985: Dennis Taylor

1986: Joe Johnson

1987: Steve Davis

1988: Steve Davis

1989: Steve Davis

1990: Stephen Hendry

1991: John Parrott

1992: Stephen Hendry

1993: Stephen Hendry

1994: Stephen Hendry

1995: Stephen Hendry

1996: Stephen Hendry

1997: Ken Doherty

1998: John Higgins

1999: Stephen Hendry

2000: Mark Williams

2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2002: Peter Ebdon

2003: Mark Williams

2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2005: Shaun Murphy

2006: Graeme Dott

2007: John Higgins

2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2009: John Higgins

2010: Neil Robertson

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2014: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

2016: Mark Selby

2017: Mark Selby

2018: Mark Williams

2019: Judd Trump

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2021: Mark Selby

What is the format?

The epic 128-person qualifiers produced 16 players, who have emerged from that group to join the 16 top-ranked players in the world in the first-round draw.

The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.

What is the draw for the World Championship first round?

Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page

Mark Williams (8) v Michael White

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke

Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert

- -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

World Championship 'What an idiot' - Williams hits back at Hendry over Crucible practice views AN HOUR AGO