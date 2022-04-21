Snooker
Luca Brecel - Noppon Saengkham
13:00-16:00
Live
Brecel 3-7 Saengkham (0-1)
Wow! Saengkham is feeling confident. He rattles home a long red to open frame 11, but then misses a long yellow. He clear doesn't fancy a safety battle, as there were much easier shots to play there.
World Championship
'You're gonna need a bigger Crucible' – Hearn keen to rebuild iconic venue
Around the tables
On table two, Mark Williams' second round clash with Jackson Page has just got underway. It's still 0-0, but Williams is building a handy break in the opening frame
Brecel 3-7 Saengkham (0-80)
Well what a start for the Thai. He sends a delicate cut home before adding the brown and a terrific long red to make the frame safe. Luca won't be coming back to the table now. Noppon adds the black before missing a plant, but it's job done. Three to go
Brecel 3-6 Saengkham (0-61*)
Brecel's safety shot goes all wrong and leaves Saengkham with a red along the top cushion, which he squeezes home before taking the black to find prime position among the remaining pack. He should take the frame from here
Brecel 3-6 Saengkham (0-38)
Noppon could barely have wished for a better start here. He races on to 31, but then misses a cannon on the reds when potting the black, so the break comes to an end at 38. Very handy lead, mind. He needs to win four frames to reach the second round for the second time
Brecel 3-6 Saengkham (0-14*)
Well it's not a good start to the session for Brecel, who leaves an easy opening red for Saengkham, followed with a confident long blue. The next shot is a delicate cut into the right middle, with a clip off the pack opening up the reds. Good start for the Thai player
Can Brecel force a comeback?
It was not a good day for 11th seed Luca Brecel yesterday, losing the first session 6-3 to Noppon Saengkham, but then he's never previously got past the first round here. They're playing to a conclusion this afternoon, with John Higgins awaiting the victor
Hearn - 'You're gonna need a bigger Crucible'
Might the World Championships have to move away from the Crucible in the future? Barry Hearn hopes not, but admits it is a possibility
Familiar faces
Williams and Page know each other incredibly well, with the former describing the latter as being his 'fourth son'. They've been practicing together in Sheffield, but that hasn't impressed seven time winner Stephen Hendry
Good afternoon!
Hello and welcome back to our coverage of the 2022 World Snooker Championship. The tournament reaches the second round stage this lunch time, with what should be a fascinating match between three time winner Mark Williams and the up and coming Jackson Page, while we're focusing on Luca Brecel's match against Noppon Saengkham - the Belgian is 6-3 down
'Not a matter of if, but when' – Wilson on why he is destined to rule world
Kyren Wilson completed an epic 10-8 victory over fellow former finalist Ding Junhui in the World Championship first round on Wednesday – then revealed he has destiny on his side in his bid to rule the world.
Wilson hit breaks of 126, 101, 99, 95, 85, 65 and 62 with Ding contributing 122, 117, 110, 96, 82, 64, 55, 54, 54 and 51 in a terrific and taut encounter that could have gone either way before Wilson scrambled over the line in the final two frames.
Having recovered from 3-0 in the first session to oust the 2016 finalist, 30-year-old Wilson is in a bullish mood about his title prospects ahead of his last-16 meeting with 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham on Sunday and Monday.
“It’s going to be another tough game against Stuart. He knows what it takes to win this event, he got to the semi-finals last year, the same as myself.
Every year I’m knocking on the door. I always come here believing that this is my year. It’s not a matter of if but a matter of when for me. I’ll just keep trying.
Read the full story here
Schedule and dates
First round (best of 19 frames)
Saturday, 16 April
10:00
- Mark Selby (1) 6-3 Jamie Jones
- Zhao Xintong (7) 7-2 Jamie Clarke
14:30
- Barry Hawkins (9) 3-6 Jackson Page
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 6-3 David Gilbert
19:00
- Shaun Murphy (10) 3-6 Stephen Maguire
- Mark Selby (1) 10-7 Jamie Jones
Sunday, 17 April
10:00
- Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield
- Zhao Xintong (7) 10-2 Jamie Clarke
14:30
- Mark Williams (8) 7-2 Michael White
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 10-5 David Gilbert
19:00
- Barry Hawkins (9) 7-10 Jackson Page
- Shaun Murphy (10) 8-10 Stephen Maguire
Monday, 18 April
10:00
- Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson
- Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield
14:30
- Neil Robertson (3) 6-3 Ashley Hugill
- Mark Williams (8) 10-3 Michael White
19:00
- Stuart Bingham (12) 6-3 Lyu Haotian
- Mark Allen (15) 10-6 Scott Donaldson
Tuesday, 19 April
10:00
- Yan Bingtao (16) 10-6 Chris Wakelin
- Neil Robertson (3) 10-5 Ashley Hugill
14:30
- John Higgins (6) 4-5 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Stuart Bingham (12) 10-5 Lyu Haotian
19:00
- Jack Lisowski (14) 6-3 Matthew Stevens
- Yan Bingtao (16) 10-6 Chris Wakelin
Wednesday, 20 April
10:00
- Kyren Wilson (5) 10-8 Ding Junhui
- John Higgins (6) 10-7 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
14:30
- Judd Trump (4) 6-3 Hossein Vafaei
- Jack Lisowski (14) 10-8 Matthew Stevens
19:00
- Luca Brecel (11) 3-6 Noppon Saengkham
- Kyren Wilson (5) 10-8 Ding Junhui
Thursday, 21 April
13:00
- Luca Brecel (11) 3-6 Noppon Saengkham
19:00
- Judd Trump (4) 6-3 Hossein Vafaei
Second round (best of 25 frames)
Thursday, 21 April
13:00
- Jackson Page v Mark Williams
19:00
- Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire
Friday, 22 April
10:00
- Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan
- Jackson Page v Mark Williams
14:30
- Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin
- Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire
19:00
- Barry Hawkins v Mark Williams
- Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan
Saturday, 23 April
10:00
- Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire
- Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin
14:30
- Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei
- Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan
19:00
- Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens
- Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin
Sunday, 24 April
10:00
- Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham
- Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
14:30
- Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens
- Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei
19:00
- Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian
- Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Monday, 25 April
13:00
- Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian
19:00
- Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens
- Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei
Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)
Tuesday, 26 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
Wednesday, 27 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)
Thursday, 28 April
13:00
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Friday, 29 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Saturday, 30 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Final (best of 35 frames)
Sunday, 1 May
13:00
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Monday, 2 May
13:00
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Previous Winners
The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:
- 1977: John Spencer
- 1978: Ray Reardon
- 1979: Terry Griffiths
- 1980: Cliff Thorburn
- 1981: Steve Davis
- 1982: Alex Higgins
- 1983: Steve Davis
- 1984: Steve Davis
- 1985: Dennis Taylor
- 1986: Joe Johnson
- 1987: Steve Davis
- 1988: Steve Davis
- 1989: Steve Davis
- 1990: Stephen Hendry
- 1991: John Parrott
- 1992: Stephen Hendry
- 1993: Stephen Hendry
- 1994: Stephen Hendry
- 1995: Stephen Hendry
- 1996: Stephen Hendry
- 1997: Ken Doherty
- 1998: John Higgins
- 1999: Stephen Hendry
- 2000: Mark Williams
- 2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2002: Peter Ebdon
- 2003: Mark Williams
- 2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2005: Shaun Murphy
- 2006: Graeme Dott
- 2007: John Higgins
- 2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2009: John Higgins
- 2010: Neil Robertson
- 2011: John Higgins
- 2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2014: Mark Selby
- 2015: Stuart Bingham
- 2016: Mark Selby
- 2017: Mark Selby
- 2018: Mark Williams
- 2019: Judd Trump
- 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2021: Mark Selby
What is the format?
The epic 128-person qualifiers produced 16 players, who have emerged from that group to join the 16 top-ranked players in the world in the first-round draw.
The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.
What is the draw for the World Championship first round?
- Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones
- Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin
- Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page
- Mark Williams (8) v Michael White
- Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui
- Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian
- Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield
- Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei
- Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill
- Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens
- Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham
- John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke
- Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire
- Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert
- -
