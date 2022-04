Snooker

World Championship Snooker 2022 - Ronnie O'Sullivan produces a brilliant break of 109 against David Gilbert

Ronnie O'Sullivan produces a brilliant break of 109 to move two frames in front against David Gilbert at the World Snooker Championships. It is O'Sullivan's 50th century of the season and his 187th at the Crucible. Watch and stream all the action from the World Snooker Championship 2022 on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:01:41, 12 minutes ago