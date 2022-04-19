Mark Allen admits he will use memories of his 13-11 World Championship win over Ronnie O'Sullivan in 2009 to inspire him when they meet in the Crucible second round this year.

Allen defeated O'Sullivan at the same stage of the tournament 13 years ago – their only previous meeting in Sheffield – during his run to the last four and aims to "get under his skin" again with the best-of-25 frame encounter starting on Friday morning before concluding on Saturday afternoon.

O'Sullivan leads 6-4 on the career head-to-heads, but Allen edged their previous meeting – a bad-natured 6-3 triumph in the 2020 Champion of Champions quarter-final – a tournament the Antrim man progressed to lift with a 10-6 victory over Neil Robertson in the final.

“It’s what we play the game for. You want to play your best game on the biggest stage," Allen told reporters.

The only time I played Ronnie in Sheffield, I beat him. So I have to try and keep those memories fresh. The task is tough, but Ronnie has been coming here for 30 years, and he’s won six titles. That means he’s lost 24.

"I’ll go out there, hopefully play well, and try to keep control of myself. He looks in a good place so far, but we all know it can turn very quickly with Ronnie so it’s up to me to go out there on Friday and Saturday and play the best I can and get under his skin.

"He’s a genius, but he is beatable.”

15th seed Allen made breaks of 80, 61, 107, 109, 57, 54 and 52 in the first round with his opponent contributing four half-centuries in a match that saw both men squander chances with world No. 49 Donaldson particularly wasteful in falling 7-4 behind having resumed trailing 5-4 from the morning session.

Former Masters winner Allen fears he has been battling Covid despite testing negative, but hopes to recover from feeling unwell before facing the snooker GOAT.

“That match had a bit of everything today,” said Allen. “I don’t think it’s the best match we’ve ever seen, but by far from the worst either. There was some real good stuff in there.

I’ve been feeling unwell for the last ten days or so. I was convinced I had Covid, but I’ve been testing negative every day.

"Today hit me more out there, being under the lights and the heat. I have a few days now to rest and hopefully I’ll be firing on Friday.

