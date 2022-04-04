Andrew Pagett ended Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White's latest World Championship bid with a 6-2 victory in the opening qualifying round at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Six-time finalist White – who first appeared at the sport's biggest event in 1981 but last qualified in 2006 – rolled in breaks of 76, 54 and 55 with World No 109 Pagett contributing knocks of 52, 59, 95 and 55.

Ad

Pagett was never behind against White and will face former Shoot Out holder Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the second round of qualifying.

World Championship ‘Easiest black I’ve ever seen missed’ – Is this the worst miss in snooker history? 7 HOURS AGO

While White continues playing on a World Snooker Tour wild card at the age of 59, Liam Davies became the youngest winner of a match at the World Championship.

‘Easiest black I’ve ever seen missed’ – McManus stunned by clanger

The Welsh teenager defeated Aaron Hill 6-4 at the age of 15 years and 277 days, usurping Belgian Ben Mertens by two days after his qualifying win over James Cahill two years ago.

Davies rolled in breaks of 127, 60 and 72 in winning the final four frames to secure a meeting with Fergal O'Brien in the second qualifying round.

17-year-old Robbie McGuigan recovered from 3-1 and 4-3 behind to overcome Alfie Burden 6-4.

“To win a match in the World Championship against a professional, it means a lot to me,” said McGuigan . “This tournament adds extra pressure, players miss balls that they don’t miss in any other event. I felt it throughout the match but I was happy to make a nice break of 50 in the last frame to win it.

“I practise a lot with (former Masters champion) Mark Allen, he’s my step-dad, and I always wanted to be just like him, to walk out in the big tournaments like the Masters and World Championship.

"My motivation is to do what he is doing. I want to work hard and win big titles.”

- -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

World Championship ‘Easiest black I’ve ever seen missed’ – McManus stunned by clanger 7 HOURS AGO