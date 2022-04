Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2022 - Barry Hearn: 10 players could win it but Neil Robertson is the favourite

Barry Hearn has given his verdict on who he thinks can win the World Championship, citing Class of ’92 grandees Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Williams and John Higgins as potential winners. The World Snooker Tour chairman identified Neil Robertson as the form player.

00:00:38, 2 hours ago