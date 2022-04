Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2022 draw - watch free live stream as Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Selby discover fate

Follow live coverage of the World Snooker Championship draw with our free live stream on eurosport.com and the Eurosport app. Find out who reigning champion Mark Selby and leading contenders like Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Neil Robertson will face at the Crucible as the draw happens from 11am.

48:00:59, 32 minutes ago